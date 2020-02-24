Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra Resource Corp Delivers 25 meters of 1.39 g/t Gold.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:20pm EST
Delivers 25 meters of 1.39 g/t Gold.

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Gold Terra Resources Corp (CVE:YGT) (FRA:TX0) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) is pleased to announce the results of 3 holes from the winter 2020 drill campaign at Sam Otto South.

This drilling is designed to expand mineralized zones identified in the November 2019 NI 43-101 mineral resource report. Highlights include 25 meters of 1.39 g/t gold (including 10.59 meters of 2.48 g/t gold) in hole TSO20-058. In addition, Hole TSO20-53 intersected the main zone with a higher-grade intersection of 2.0 meters of 6.24 g/t gold.

Message from David Suda, President and CEO:

"There is early excitement within our technical team around the first batch of assays from Sam Otto. The identification of a new mineralized structure at Sam Otto South underlines the potential to add ounces to the current inferred resource (see attached level plan 40m asl or -150m below surface). We feel that we are at the beginning of a significant expansion of the Sam Otto Zone with these first results with 5 out of 6 remaining holes showing visible gold still pending assays."

Gold Terra has drilled a further 14 holes, including 3 holes in the Connector Zone between Sam Otto Main and Sam Otto South, and 2 holes that extend the strike of the Sam Otto Main Zone south. Assay results for these holes are pending. The company is approximately halfway through the winter 2020 drilling program.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100338/ygt

To view the press release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9867043Q



About Gold Terra Resource Corp.:

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) owns a 100% interest in the YCG Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 10 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Company announced an inferred mineral resource estimate of 735,000 ounces of gold in November 2019, (News release November 4th 2019). The YCG Project is located in the same archean belt where the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG project is located north and south of the city and along the same mineralized district scale as the past producer Con and Giant Mines.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Gold Terra Resource Corp.
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Samuel Vella 
Manager of Corporate Communications 
Phone: 604-689-1749 / Toll-Free: 1-855-73
svella@goldterracorp.com
www.goldterracorp.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pONEOK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:39pINTRICON : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
AQ
04:39pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. - PTLA
GL
04:38pKAMAN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pINTUIT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pSHAKE SHACK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:38pEVERQUOTE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pAXOGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:38pTEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pJ&J, Sanofi, Inovio Hunt for Coronavirus Vaccines
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2Oil sinks 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group