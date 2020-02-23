Log in
Ellis Martin Report: Zhittya Genesis Medicine - Dr. Jack Jacobs - A White Paper on Chronic Depression - Treatable With Therapeutical Angiogenesis

02/23/2020 | 09:45pm EST
A White Paper on Chronic Depression

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of the Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Dr. Jack Jacobs, the President and Chief Science Officer of Zhittya Genesis Medicine. We discuss the possibility of the company's FGF-1 Drug as a treatment fo Chronic Depression. Be sure to listen to the interview and read the white paper. It's stated in this interview that 1 in 5 individuals struggle with chronic depression.

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine:

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100333/emr

To view the whitepaper, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2241A9R1



About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Dan Montano
E-mail: questions@zhittyamedicine.com
Phone: 702-802-9855
www.zgm.care

© ABN Newswire 2020
