Ellis Martin: Speaks with TerraX Minerals (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) and Zhittya Genesis Medicine-Remediation for Parkinson's, Heart Disease and Stroke

02/09/2020 | 11:55pm EST
Ellis Martin Speaks with TerraX Minerals and Zhittya Genesis

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Suda the President and CEO of TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) TerraX owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The Yellowknife City Gold Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

We will also speak with President and Chief Science Officer of Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Dr. Jack Jacobs. Strokes, heart attacks, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimers, Multiple Sclerosis, brain injuries. These are just some of the major afflictions that have affected someone that we know or have known, people close to us. It's inescapable in this thing we call life. Most often we lose these family members or friends. And again, many of them survive to live out a slow death or debilitation, not only suffering for themselves but for those of us who love them and take care of them. Quoting from the company's website, ZGM.CARE: "Zhittya Genesis Medicine's drug development has lead them to a possible treatment for those diseases and more: growing new blood vessels in the human body, a process referred to as "angiogensis". FGF-1 is a potent growth factor with just that ability. By growing new blood vessels in the human body, Zhittya believes that FGF-1 could reverse the root causes of those diseases".

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine:

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.

To view the interviews, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100252/emr



About TerraX Minerals Inc:

Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, encompassing 783 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

On November 4, 2019, TerraX announced an Inferred mineral resource of 735,000 ounces of gold for the YCG Project, consisting of a pit constrained Inferred mineral resource of 11.6 million tonnes averaging 1.4 g/t for 523,000 ounces of contained gold and an underground Inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million tonnes averaging 5.7 g/t for 212,000 ounces of contained gold.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

TerraX Minerals Inc
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Contact: Samuel Vella
Manager of Corporate Communications
Phone: 604-689-1749 / Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684
svella@terraxminerals.com
www.terraxminerals.com

Contact: CEO Dan Montano
E-mail: questions@zhittyamedicine.com
Phone: 702-802-9855
Zhittya Genesis Medicine
1120 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144
www.zhittyamedicine.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
