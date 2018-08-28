Log in
EllisDon Brings on Fieldwire to Further Field Productivity

08/28/2018 | 12:29am CEST

Fieldwire, a leading construction field management solution, announced today that EllisDon, one of Canada's top construction services and consulting companies, has chosen Fieldwire to drive jobsite productivity across all of their projects.

The $3.5 billion contractor’s decision to standardize on Fieldwire comes after more than three years of usage across hundreds of projects. EllisDon deployed and used the jobsite coordination platform on major projects, including Brookfield Place in Calgary, Providence Care Hospital in Kingston, the York University Subway in Toronto, and the recently begun $9B Vancouver airport expansion project.

“The construction industry is changing at a rapid pace. Leveraging technology allows us to further drive productivity at the project level,” said Tom Strong, EllisDon's Chief Technology Officer. “Fieldwire helps our project teams deliver very high quality results by connecting us seamlessly with our clients and trade partners.”

The enterprise agreement between EllisDon and Fieldwire covers all internal employees, as well as trade partners, clients, architects, and consultants involved in EllisDon’s projects. “Our industry has not always been the most forthcoming about sharing information,” added Strong. “By providing Fieldwire to anyone involved on our projects, we promote transparency and ownership in our construction process.”

“We are excited to enter this new phase in our partnership with EllisDon,” said Javed Singha, co-founder & COO of Fieldwire. ”As a customer, EllisDon has always granted us great access to their project teams to collect feedback and support their use cases. It has been a win-win for both organizations and a critical success factor in creating a leading field management solution.”

About Fieldwire:

Fieldwire is a field management platform with a focus on jobsite coordination. With its easy-to-use mobile application, Fieldwire connects the project team — from subcontractors’ foremen to the general contractor’s project manager — enabling efficient and real-time information sharing. Used on over 200,000 projects worldwide, Fieldwire has saved customers millions of dollars by powering clear and efficient communication between the field and office staff.

About EllisDon:

EllisDon is a world-leading construction services and consulting company that completes over $3.5 billion in projects annually in every market sector to clients across the globe. Over the past 67 years EllisDon has developed a full-suite of building services for every stage of a project to help meet the growing demands of projects while minimizing risk. With a Client-First perspective and commitment on every project, EllisDon leads this dynamic industry while continuously improving the way we deliver building solutions and guarantee success. The driving force behind some of the most original, exciting projects in the world, EllisDon has distinguished itself through innovative people and practices. For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.


© Business Wire 2018
