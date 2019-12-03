Ello, Talenthouse and Zooppa Join Forces to Form TLNT Holdings — the World's Most Diverse and Engaged Creative Network

TLNT Holdings today brings together three powerhouse creative communities – Ello, Talenthouse and Zooppa to form the world’s largest creative community. Fuelled by 5 million members across 200 countries, the new global platform is redefining the creative economy.

TLNT Holdings is a new, sustainable creative ecosystem where brands and community work together to create some of the most original and culturally relevant content. Over the last decade, creatives have earned over $15 million dollars, highlighting the significant earning potential for the combined community.

Talenthouse and Zooppa are collaboration platforms which invite the community to respond to briefs from well-recognised global brands. Ello is principally a community-focused-platform, where creators are inspired to showcase their work across the globe.

Responding to a demand for authenticity and cultural relevance, TLNT cuts through the white noise of advertising to promote true collaboration between brands and creators.

Timothy O’Connell, CEO, Zooppa, which was born in H-FARM, said, "We are excited by this merger and the opportunities TLNT represents to radically change the creative world. I have no doubt that our combined global creative community and network will impact and inspire the way brands and agencies connect with their audiences.”

Maya Bogle, Co-Founder, Talenthouse, said, “This partnership will bring so many more opportunities for our community. Equally, this diverse community should be an essential focus for every brands’ outreach strategy.”

Clare McKeeve, CEO, TLNT Holdings, said, “We are so delighted to bring these brands under the same roof, with a shared purpose to nurture an amazing creative community that drives wider change on both cultural and social levels.”

Notes to Editor

About TLNT Holdings

TLNT, backed by AEDC Capital, is building the definitive social network and a new economic model for creators. An ecosystem for inspiration, recognition, learning, collaboration and income.

www.tlnt.holdings

Talenthouse

Connecting creators with opportunities to collaborate with brands and iconic talent: Including BBC, Marriott, Warner Brothers, Diageo, Porsche, Nielsen, adidas, McDonalds, Rankin, Cara Delevingne and Luke Besson amongst many others.

www.talenthouse.com

Ello

The social network for creators and people passionate about creativity

www.ello.co

Zooppa

Connecting brands with a global community of high-end filmmakers and producers, creating work for Amazon, Lexus, Google and Ferrero along with agencies of all sizes.

www.zooppa.com

