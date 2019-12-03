Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ello, Talenthouse and Zooppa Join Forces to Form TLNT Holdings — the World's Most Diverse and Engaged Creative Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:02am EST

  • Ello, Talenthouse and Zooppa join forces to create world’s largest creative community
  • The global platform hosts 5 million members across 200 countries
  • The multidisciplinary community spans video, photography, graphic design, art, fashion and music production

TLNT Holdings today brings together three powerhouse creative communities – Ello, Talenthouse and Zooppa to form the world’s largest creative community. Fuelled by 5 million members across 200 countries, the new global platform is redefining the creative economy.

TLNT Holdings is a new, sustainable creative ecosystem where brands and community work together to create some of the most original and culturally relevant content. Over the last decade, creatives have earned over $15 million dollars, highlighting the significant earning potential for the combined community.

Talenthouse and Zooppa are collaboration platforms which invite the community to respond to briefs from well-recognised global brands. Ello is principally a community-focused-platform, where creators are inspired to showcase their work across the globe.

Responding to a demand for authenticity and cultural relevance, TLNT cuts through the white noise of advertising to promote true collaboration between brands and creators.

Timothy O’Connell, CEO, Zooppa, which was born in H-FARM, said, "We are excited by this merger and the opportunities TLNT represents to radically change the creative world. I have no doubt that our combined global creative community and network will impact and inspire the way brands and agencies connect with their audiences.”

Maya Bogle, Co-Founder, Talenthouse, said, “This partnership will bring so many more opportunities for our community. Equally, this diverse community should be an essential focus for every brands’ outreach strategy.”

Clare McKeeve, CEO, TLNT Holdings, said, “We are so delighted to bring these brands under the same roof, with a shared purpose to nurture an amazing creative community that drives wider change on both cultural and social levels.”

Notes to Editor

About TLNT Holdings

TLNT, backed by AEDC Capital, is building the definitive social network and a new economic model for creators. An ecosystem for inspiration, recognition, learning, collaboration and income.
www.tlnt.holdings

Talenthouse

Connecting creators with opportunities to collaborate with brands and iconic talent: Including BBC, Marriott, Warner Brothers, Diageo, Porsche, Nielsen, adidas, McDonalds, Rankin, Cara Delevingne and Luke Besson amongst many others.
www.talenthouse.com

Ello

The social network for creators and people passionate about creativity
www.ello.co

Zooppa

Connecting brands with a global community of high-end filmmakers and producers, creating work for Amazon, Lexus, Google and Ferrero along with agencies of all sizes.
www.zooppa.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aKudelski Security Completes Security Assessment of Crypto.com Exchange
PR
03:31aNETENT PUBL : launches Auto Roulette Studio
AQ
03:31aGlobal Residential Artificial Flower Retail Market 2019-2023 | Growing Trend of Interior Designing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31aBioSolar Releases Company Update
GL
03:30aLANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
03:30aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Pharma Solutions Announces Collaboration with BerGenBio on the Development of FDA Fast Track Designated Leukemia Treatment
PU
03:30aROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (25-29 November 2019)
PU
03:30aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
03:30aHANNOVER RÜCK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:30aConditions for sale of Riksbank certificates
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch EUR2 Billion Buyback in New Plan
3ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in high-priced gene therapy bet
4U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : to transform Finland's nationwide smart grid for better support of renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group