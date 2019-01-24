Log in
Ellomay Capital : Announces Results of 2019 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

01/24/2019 | 11:38am EST

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ellomay Capital Ltd.(NYSE American: ELLO)(TASE: ELLO) ('Ellomay' or the 'Company'), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today announced that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders held on January 24, 2019 (the 'EGM') the following proposals were adopted and approved by the required majority:

  1. Election of Dr. Michael J. Anghel as a new external director for an initial three-year term; and
  2. Approval of terms of service of Dr. Michael J. Anghel, the external director nominee.

For more information, please see the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement relating to the EGM furnished on Form 6-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2018.

Dr. Anghel, the newly appointed external director, will be a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'ELLO'. Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

  • Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9MW in Israel;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
  • 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands, respectively.

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Contact:
Kalia Weintraub
CFO
Tel: +972-(3)-797-1111
Email: hilai@ellomay.com

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd

Ellomay Capital Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 16:38:00 UTC
