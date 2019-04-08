Ellucian : Announces 2019 Impact Award Winners

Ellucian,
the world’s leading provider of software and services built to power
higher education, announced the winners of the 2019
Ellucian Impact Award. Winners were recognized today during Ellucian
Live, the world’s largest user event in higher education technology.
The Ellucian Impact Award honors exceptional Ellucian customer
institutions using technology to produce a better student experience,
become more efficient, and creatively resolve challenges. The three
winners of the 2019 Ellucian Impact Award will each receive a $25,000
grant, and a $5,000 grant will be presented to three finalists.
The recipients of the 2019 Ellucian Impact Awards are:
-
Mercer
County Community College - West Windsor, New Jersey
In
April 2017, Mercer County Community College (MCCC) became the first
higher education institution to deploy Ellucian Colleague SaaS,
migrating from on-site hosting to a cloud environment in only four
months. The SaaS-based ERP has enabled MCCC to meet the expectation of
the digital generation of students through new mobile and cloud-based
services resulting in two milestones in fall 2018: a four point
increase in graduation rate, and being the only community college in
NJ to report increased enrollment.
-
Saint
Peter’s University - Jersey City, New Jersey
Saint
Peter’s University adopted a research-based approach to its strategic
goal to identify and deploy technology that directly improves student
success. The university worked with Ellucian to harness the full
capacity of Colleague, resulting in enhanced student engagement,
improved student retention and graduation outcomes, greater
administrative efficiencies, and a heightened “culture of care” -
providing students with the integrated tools and support necessary for
a successful college experience.
-
Wake
Technical Community College - Raleigh, North Carolina
Wake
Tech’s Project COMPASS was designed to improve retention and student
success rates for online courses by employing high-tech and high-touch
tactics designed to increase teaching, social, and cognitive presence
in the online environment. The institution engaged Ellucian Colleague
to aggregate and analyze historical data, track progress towards
goals, and make informed decisions to improve the project based on
real-time student retention and success insights.
Ellucian also recognized three Impact Award finalists Edinboro
University, Bakersfield
College and Georgia
State University.
“This year’s Ellucian Impact Award recipients are transforming both the
student experience and institution-wide operations by leveraging modern
cloud solutions,” said Laura Ipsen, Ellucian President and CEO.
“Congratulations to the winners, finalists and all of the applicants for
this year’s award. We are honored and humbled to partner with such
powerful innovators who are using technology to transform the higher
education experience around the world.”
About Ellucian
Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops
solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As
the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for
higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in
50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for
nearly 20 million students.
Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR,
recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions.
With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides
institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they
deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher
education community with a range of professional services such as
application software implementation, training, education, and management
consulting.
Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher
education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005128/en/