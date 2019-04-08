Ellucian Survey: Generation Z Feels Far Less Prepared to Enter Workforce Than Previous Generations

Data shows increased importance of credentials, a soft skills gap, and the need for education business models that support lifelong learning

Ellucian, the world’s leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today published the findings of its survey, “Credential Clout: How Higher Ed Can Prepare for an Evolving Job Market.” The survey, conducted in the U.S. by Wakefield Research, queried 500 students currently enrolled in a college or credential program aged 18-45, and 500 recruiters and hiring managers who fill salaried positions.

The findings identify that today’s college students feel under prepared for the workforce—with Generation Z reporting lower scores than its generational counterparts. Recruiters and hiring managers feel very confident that candidates have the skills needed to succeed, but there is a need for job prospects to master “soft skills” and obtain additional credentials that go beyond traditional degrees. With the majority of students planning to continue their education within their given field, the workforce will become increasingly specialized.

“The message from this survey is clear: students want and need to become lifelong learners, and in response, institutions must expand opportunities for perpetual learning,” said Katie Lynch-Holmes, Director of Global Enablement, Ellucian. “Colleges and universities will continue to offer traditional degrees, but should also incorporate or expand upon certifications, credentials, and other micro-learning opportunities aligned with local industry needs.

The Findings

Generation Z Feels Less Prepared for the Workforce Than Previous Generations

Students are enrolling in college to improve their career prospects, but they wonder if they’re learning skills that will prepare them for today’s workforce.

62 percent of students currently attend college to improve job prospects

39 percent of college students feel very prepared for the workforce as a result of their educational program 36 percent of Generation Z (ages 18-21) feel very prepared for the workforce compared to 49 percent of millennials (ages 22-37) and 68 percent of Generation X (ages 38-53).



The Modern Workforce Requires Soft Skills

While recruiters largely agree that job candidates are coming in prepared, soft skills, such as communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving, are sought by both students and recruiters alike and increasingly recognized as critical to career success.

62 percent of recruiters are very confident that job candidates have the skills to succeed

40 percent of recruiters find that communication skills are lacking in job candidates 56 percent of students are actively seeking this skill

30 percent of recruiters find that critical thinking skills are lacking in job candidates 55 percent of students are actively seeking this skill



Sustainable Career Paths Will Depend on Lifelong Learning

Both students and recruiters overwhelmingly agree that credentials, in addition to traditional degrees, are now essential to students’ job prospects.

97 percent of students believe that credentials are essential to meeting their future career goals

97 percent of recruiters believe credentials will be important in their company’s consideration of whether to hire someone over a candidate without credentials

48 percent of executive recruiters think further education is needed more than once a year to stay relevant in the workplace

To learn more, read the full survey report.

About the Study

The Ellucian Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 US and UK Recruiters/Hiring Managers (500 per Market) and 1,000 students ages 18-45 (500 per market) between January 15 and January 25, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey. Recruiters/Hiring Managers are defined as those who fill entry-level, salaried (non-hourly) positions, and who work in the following industries/sectors: Information Services, Administrative Services, Wholesale Trade, Transportation, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Professional, Business & Scientific Services, Construction, Nonprofits, Agriculture and Retail Trade. Students are defined as 18-45 years old, taking courses towards a 2-year, 4-year, graduate, certificate, certification, bootcamp, or credentialing program. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points for the overall recruiter and student sample and 4.4. percentage points for each country sample from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the samples.

About Ellucian

Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for nearly 20 million students.

Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher education community with a range of professional services such as application software implementation, training, education, and management consulting.

Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005019/en/