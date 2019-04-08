Ellucian Survey: Generation Z Feels Far Less Prepared to Enter Workforce Than Previous Generations

Ellucian,
the world’s leading provider of software and services built to power
higher education, today published the findings of its survey, “Credential
Clout: How Higher Ed Can Prepare for an Evolving Job Market.” The
survey, conducted in the U.S. by Wakefield Research, queried 500
students currently enrolled in a college or credential program aged
18-45, and 500 recruiters and hiring managers who fill salaried
positions.
The findings identify that today’s college students feel under prepared
for the workforce—with Generation Z reporting lower scores than its
generational counterparts. Recruiters and hiring managers feel very
confident that candidates have the skills needed to succeed, but there
is a need for job prospects to master “soft skills” and obtain
additional credentials that go beyond traditional degrees. With the
majority of students planning to continue their education within their
given field, the workforce will become increasingly specialized.
“The message from this survey is clear: students want and need to become
lifelong learners, and in response, institutions must expand
opportunities for perpetual learning,” said Katie Lynch-Holmes, Director
of Global Enablement, Ellucian. “Colleges and universities will continue
to offer traditional degrees, but should also incorporate or expand upon
certifications, credentials, and other micro-learning opportunities
aligned with local industry needs.
The Findings
Generation Z Feels Less Prepared for the Workforce Than Previous
Generations
Students are enrolling in college to improve their career prospects, but
they wonder if they’re learning skills that will prepare them for
today’s workforce.
-
62 percent of students currently attend college to improve job
prospects
-
39 percent of college students feel very prepared for the workforce as
a result of their educational program
-
36 percent of Generation Z (ages 18-21) feel very prepared for the
workforce compared to 49 percent of millennials (ages 22-37) and
68 percent of Generation X (ages 38-53).
The Modern Workforce Requires Soft Skills
While recruiters largely agree that job candidates are coming in
prepared, soft skills, such as communication, critical thinking, and
problem-solving, are sought by both students and recruiters alike and
increasingly recognized as critical to career success.
-
62 percent of recruiters are very confident that job candidates have
the skills to succeed
-
40 percent of recruiters find that communication skills are lacking in
job candidates
-
56 percent of students are actively seeking this skill
-
30 percent of recruiters find that critical thinking skills are
lacking in job candidates
-
55 percent of students are actively seeking this skill
Sustainable Career Paths Will Depend on Lifelong Learning
Both students and recruiters overwhelmingly agree that credentials, in
addition to traditional degrees, are now essential to students’ job
prospects.
-
97 percent of students believe that credentials are essential to
meeting their future career goals
-
97 percent of recruiters believe credentials will be important in
their company’s consideration of whether to hire someone over a
candidate without credentials
-
48 percent of executive recruiters think further education is needed
more than once a year to stay relevant in the workplace
To learn more, read the full
survey report.
About the Study
The Ellucian Survey was conducted by Wakefield
Research among 1,000 US and UK Recruiters/Hiring Managers (500 per
Market) and 1,000 students ages 18-45 (500 per market) between January
15 and January 25, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey.
Recruiters/Hiring Managers are defined as those who fill entry-level,
salaried (non-hourly) positions, and who work in the following
industries/sectors: Information Services, Administrative Services,
Wholesale Trade, Transportation, Healthcare and Social Assistance,
Professional, Business & Scientific Services, Construction, Nonprofits,
Agriculture and Retail Trade. Students are defined as 18-45 years old,
taking courses towards a 2-year, 4-year, graduate, certificate,
certification, bootcamp, or credentialing program. Results of any sample
are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is
measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of
the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in
this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result
does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points for the
overall recruiter and student sample and 4.4. percentage points for each
country sample from the result that would be obtained if interviews had
been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the
samples.
