Elmer Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Cash Dividend

04/01/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

ELMER BANCORP, INC. (OTC Pink: ELMA), parent company of The First National Bank of Elmer, announced that the Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend on April 1, 2019 in the amount of $0.30 per common share, payable on May 1, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2019.

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. is proud to share its success with its stockholders, returning a current dividend yield of approximately 3.26%, based on recent trades, and has consistently paid cash dividends since its incorporation in 2001.

The First National Bank of Elmer, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Elmer, New Jersey, has a long history of serving the community since its beginnings in 1903. We are a community bank focused on providing deposit and loan products to retail customers and to small and mid-sized businesses from our six full service branch offices located in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties, New Jersey, including our main office located at 10 South Main Street in Elmer, New Jersey. Deposits at The First National Bank of Elmer are insured up to the legally maximum amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).


