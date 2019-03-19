Elmhurst® 1925 Debuts Industry's First Hemp Creamer and New Unsweetened Milked Oats™

Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks, today launched Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer and Unsweetened Milked Oats™. The first hemp creamer on the market, Elmhurst Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer is crafted with just four ingredients, including real hemp cream, while Elmhurst Unsweetened Milked Oats is made with only three ingredients: oats, water and salt.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005317/en/

Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks, today launched Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer and Unsweetened Milked Oats™. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Elmhurst 1925 is passionate about leading the plant-based milk category with on-trend innovation, and given the explosive growth of the hemp category, we’re excited to announce the industry’s first hemp creamer,” said Peter Truby, vice president of marketing at Elmhurst. “Crafted simply with just four ingredients, including real hemp cream made from hemp seeds grown in the United States, Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer is the first in a line of on-trend varieties we plan to introduce this year.”

Elmhurst Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer is crafted with just four ingredients and no added sugar, gums or oils. The product has a healthy 3:1 ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 fatty acids, including 350mg Omega-3 ALA per serving. In addition to the original unsweetened variety, Elmhurst will be debuting more on-trend varieties this year for pouring and stirring into hot and iced coffee.

Elmhurst has also launched Unsweetened Milked Oats in tandem with the new creamer. Introduced to meet consumer demand, Unsweetened Milked Oats is the counterpart to the brand’s beloved Milked Oats™ sans added sugar. Made with just three ingredients – oats, water and salt – this plant milk is free of added gums or oils, contains 20 grams of whole grains per serving and is stamped by the Whole Grains Council. The high-quality and nutritionally robust oats used in Unsweetened Milked Oats are sourced from the Red River Valley of Manitoba, Canada. Elmhurst Unsweetened Milked Oats is perfect for drinking by the glass, stirring into oatmeal, mixing into smoothies and more.

Like all Elmhurst products, Elmhurst Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer and Unsweetened Milked Oats are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. All Elmhurst plant milks are certified vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, dairy-free, OU kosher and made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums or other emulsifiers.

Elmhurst Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer will be available in March in 16-oz. cartons with an SRP of $4.49. Elmhurst Unsweetened Milked Oats will also be available in March in 32-oz. cartons with an SRP of $5.99. Elmhurst plant milk varieties can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Publix, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005317/en/