Elmhurst® 1925 Expands Unsweetened Plant Milk Line Distribution in Kroger Banners

Simple plant milks maker adds three varieties to more than 1,850 store shelves across the United States

Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based beverages, announced the expanded retail distribution of its Unsweetened Milked Almonds™, Unsweetened Milked Oats™ and Unsweetened Milked Cashews™. The three varieties can now be found in 1,855 new select Kroger banners across the U.S. including Ralphs, Roundy’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smith’s Food and Drug, QFC and Fry’s Food Stores, for a total of 5,732 new points of distribution.

Elmhurst® 1925 Unsweetened Plant Milk Line (Photo: Business Wire)

Crafted with only simple ingredients like nuts and water, Elmhurst’s Unsweetened plant-based milks offer consumers dairy-free alternatives without added sugar, perfect for baking, pouring into coffee or tea, blending into smoothies, and more. Additional details include:

Unsweetened Milked Almonds – simply made with only two ingredients, almonds and water, and contains five grams of protein per serving.

– simply made with only two ingredients, almonds and water, and contains five grams of protein per serving. Unsweetened Milked Cashews – made with only cashews and water, with up to five times more nuts per serving than other leading brands.

– made with only cashews and water, with up to five times more nuts per serving than other leading brands. Unsweetened Milked Oats – crafted with just oats, water, and a pinch of salt for flavor control, and contains 20 whole grains per serving.

“The number of consumers seeking simple, clean dairy alternatives is on the rise,” said Heba Mahmoud, VP of Marketing at Elmhurst. “We’re thrilled to partner with Kroger to be able to reach this growing audience of consumers, cater to specialty diets such as gluten-free and vegan, and deliver wholesome options with ingredients shoppers trust and recognize.”

Like all Elmhurst products, the Unsweetened Milked Almonds, Unsweetened Milked Oats and Unsweetened Milked Cashews are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. All Elmhurst plant milks are certified vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, OU kosher, and made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums or other emulsifiers.

Elmhurst Unsweetened Milked Almonds™, Unsweetened Milked Oats™ and Unsweetened Milked Cashews™ are available in 32-oz. cartons with an SRP of $6.99 and will hit Kroger banner shelves in mid-July 2020. As with all Elmhurst products, these beverages are shelf stable, and can be found in the pantry safe section of Kroger.

Elmhurst plant-based beverages are also available in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Publix, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. For more information visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

