Elo : Debuts New 65-Inch 4K Interactive Signage and Collaboration Solution

Elo’s 6553L touchscreen, part of its new large-format IDS 3 Series, and 4th generation computer module provides a configurable open platform for interactivity

Elo, a leading global supplier of interactive technology solutions, today announced the launch of its 6553L touchscreen and 4th generation Elo computer module (ECMG4). The 6553L touchscreen provides a superior platform for captivating digital signage experiences in public spaces, as well as engaging and collaborative communication within enterprises. Elo will showcase the 6553L and ECMG4 during InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Florida, June 12-14 at booth #249.

The 6553L touchscreen is part of Elo’s new IDS 3 Series, which expands Elo’s reach into a new class of applications. In addition to interactive signage, the IDS 3 Series’ use cases include presentations, whiteboarding, device connection, conferencing and meeting management, and anywhere a wall tablet enhances the aesthetic and experience.

Notable features of the new 6553L touchscreen include:

Premium performance at a breakthrough price

The 65-inch touchscreen is Energy Star 7.0 certified, featuring thin borders and built-in, high-powered speakers that are down-firing to enhance aesthetics and audio quality. As well, the 500 NITs 6553L is a new addition to Elo’s 4K Ultra HD product portfolio, with both PCAP and IR touch technologies at a competitive price. The touchscreen is compatible with a new, more compact and powerful ECM. The new Windows-based ECMG4, designed specifically for the IDS 3 Series, features continued use of embedded desktop CPU/GPUs to enable media-rich, interactive content, and a modular design that allows for CPU/MB updates without affecting the monitor’s performance.

Whiteboarding and enhanced collaborative capabilities

With the 6553L touchscreen and ECMG4, Elo customers instantly gain access to Elo’s Whiteboarding Software solution, powered by Elo and Qwizdom’s OKTOPUS. The whiteboarding software fosters an environment of collaboration, giving customers key features such as an active stylus for hands-on collaboration, handwriting recognition and text entry via a soft keyboard, as well as media integration, screen recording and audio input and recording. Customers can also choose to add on the DisplayNote Montage software with the Elo Computer Module bundle to further enhance collaboration through file sharing and cloud connectivity.

Each 6553L includes two styli. The active styli, shipped with the PCAP versions, have unique IDs, allowing them to be assigned specific on-screen colors — perfect for whiteboarding and collaboration applications.

An open platform for collaboration

Elo’s 6553L touchscreen gives users the ability to configure the solution to fit their application, and to connect and collaborate through an open modular platform for ISVs and SIs (system integrators). Users can also install the software of their choosing, making it simple to build the solution they need. Like all of Elo’s interactive touchscreens — ranging in size from 10 to 70 inches — the new 65-inch 6553L can be configured with any Elo Edge Connect™ peripheral. The touchscreens offer versatility across environments with the durability to meet the demands of commercial use.

Furthermore, monitor I/O ports on the 6553L screen span the range of ProAV installations, with the addition of side-accessible HDMI, USB, display and video source touchpoints.

Leverage Elo’s additional partnerships and features for maximum performance

Elo’s partnership with Crestron Electronics includes Crestron Connected® compatibility in Elo’s Windows-powered displays, giving Elo customers and Pro AV partners the capability to control devices with industry-leading software. Elo plans to have displays certified by Crestron available in early 2020. As well, Elo will soon release additional add-on accessories, including a configurable conferencing webcam that Elo customers will be able to add to their 6553L displays for added user engagement.

“As use cases for touch technologies throughout our verticals continue to accelerate, Elo’s new 6553L touchscreen delivers a robust touchscreen solution built to perform in commercial environments, with the added benefit of corporate collaboration,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. “We are thrilled to provide our customers with a new class of enhanced touchscreens. With our modular approach, Elo allows them to build the corporate spaces and meeting rooms to suit their needs.”

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. To date, we have deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80 countries. A new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds, on average, somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo’s broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 10 to 70 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation applications — to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

