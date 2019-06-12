Elo : Debuts New 65-Inch 4K Interactive Signage and Collaboration Solution

Elo,
a leading global supplier of interactive technology solutions, today
announced the launch of its 6553L
touchscreen and 4th generation Elo computer module
(ECMG4). The 6553L touchscreen provides a superior platform for
captivating digital signage experiences in public spaces, as well as
engaging and collaborative communication within enterprises. Elo will
showcase the 6553L and ECMG4 during InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Florida,
June 12-14 at booth #249.
The 6553L touchscreen is part of Elo’s new IDS 3 Series, which expands
Elo’s reach into a new class of applications. In addition to interactive
signage, the IDS 3 Series’ use cases include presentations,
whiteboarding, device connection, conferencing and meeting management,
and anywhere a wall tablet enhances the aesthetic and experience.
Notable features of the new 6553L touchscreen include:
Premium performance at a breakthrough price
The 65-inch touchscreen is Energy Star 7.0 certified, featuring thin
borders and built-in, high-powered speakers that are down-firing to
enhance aesthetics and audio quality. As well, the 500 NITs 6553L is a
new addition to Elo’s 4K Ultra HD product portfolio, with both PCAP and
IR touch technologies at a competitive price. The touchscreen is
compatible with a new, more compact and powerful ECM. The new
Windows-based ECMG4, designed specifically for the IDS 3 Series,
features continued use of embedded desktop CPU/GPUs to enable
media-rich, interactive content, and a modular design that allows for
CPU/MB updates without affecting the monitor’s performance.
Whiteboarding and enhanced collaborative capabilities
With the 6553L touchscreen and ECMG4, Elo customers instantly gain
access to Elo’s Whiteboarding Software solution, powered by Elo and
Qwizdom’s OKTOPUS. The whiteboarding software fosters an environment of
collaboration, giving customers key features such as an active stylus
for hands-on collaboration, handwriting recognition and text entry via a
soft keyboard, as well as media integration, screen recording and audio
input and recording. Customers can also choose to add on the DisplayNote
Montage software with the Elo Computer Module bundle to further
enhance collaboration through file sharing and cloud connectivity.
Each 6553L includes two styli. The active styli, shipped with the PCAP
versions, have unique IDs, allowing them to be assigned specific
on-screen colors — perfect for whiteboarding and collaboration
applications.
An open platform for collaboration
Elo’s 6553L touchscreen gives users the ability to configure the
solution to fit their application, and to connect and collaborate
through an open modular platform for ISVs and SIs (system integrators).
Users can also install the software of their choosing, making it simple
to build the solution they need. Like all of Elo’s interactive
touchscreens — ranging in size from 10 to 70 inches — the new 65-inch
6553L can be configured with any Elo Edge Connect™ peripheral. The
touchscreens offer versatility across environments with the durability
to meet the demands of commercial use.
Furthermore, monitor I/O ports on the 6553L screen span the range of
ProAV installations, with the addition of side-accessible HDMI, USB,
display and video source touchpoints.
Leverage Elo’s additional partnerships and features for maximum
performance
Elo’s partnership with Crestron Electronics includes Crestron Connected®
compatibility in Elo’s Windows-powered displays, giving Elo customers
and Pro AV partners the capability to control devices with
industry-leading software. Elo plans to have displays certified by
Crestron available in early 2020. As well, Elo will soon release
additional add-on accessories, including a configurable conferencing
webcam that Elo customers will be able to add to their 6553L displays
for added user engagement.
“As use cases for touch technologies throughout our verticals continue
to accelerate, Elo’s new 6553L touchscreen delivers a robust touchscreen
solution built to perform in commercial environments, with the added
benefit of corporate collaboration,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. “We
are thrilled to provide our customers with a new class of enhanced
touchscreens. With our modular approach, Elo allows them to build the
corporate spaces and meeting rooms to suit their needs.”
About Elo
As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere.
To date, we have deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80
countries. A new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds, on
average, somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo’s
broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and
Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one
systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 10 to
70 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that
allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure
cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure
deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems
designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.
Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks,
point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines,
hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation
applications — to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.
Elo, the Elo logo, Elo Edge Connect, EloView are trademarks of Elo Touch
Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective
owners.
Crestron Connected is a trademark or registered trademark of Crestron
Electronics, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
