Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elo Life Systems Announces a Collaboration With Ashland Subsidiary Avoca to Scale a Sustainable, Key Input for Fragrances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 12:04pm EST

Elo Life Systems Inc. announced today a collaboration with Avoca LLC, a subsidiary of the specialty chemicals company Ashland, that is focused on improving the production of Clary Sage plants and a related compound called Sclareol.

Sclareol is a key component used by the fragrance industry to manufacture a sustainable substitute for a waxy substance secreted by a small percentage of sperm whales called ambergris. Avoca is one of the world’s primary manufacturers and suppliers of Sclareol extracted from Clary Sage.

“Elo’s business model is designed to enable the seamless integration of our innovative agricultural technologies with Avoca’s ability to rapidly translate them into a product,” said Elo Life Systems CEO Fayaz Khazi, PhD. “With such collaborative approaches, our technologies are positioned to deliver improved and sustainable products to the customer through our partners.”

“Avoca is pleased to utilize Elo’s technology to improve the production of Sclareol in Clary Sage plants,” said Avoca LLC President David Peele, PhD. “The future of our industry depends on utilizing new technologies to increase yields and improve operating efficiencies. This collaboration further strengthens Ashland’s bounty of sustainability solutions.”

About Elo Life Systems

Elo Life Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision BioSciences Inc. Our mission is to create novel products that enhance the nutrition and diversity of global food supply. To address agricultural needs, Elo partners with stakeholders in the food systems value chain, to bridge gaps and meet needs across agricultural productivity, nutritional demand, food security and human wellness. To learn more about Elo and Precision Biosciences please visit www.elolife.ag and www.precisionbiosciences.com.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 6,000 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:41pFIESTA RESTAURANT : Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana partners with DoorDash to offer delivery
AQ
12:40pWELLS FARGO : Houston Homeownership to Get $6.1 Million Boost
BU
12:40pENSCO PLC : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
12:38pTECHNIPFMC : Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) feasibility studies receive UK government funding
PU
12:38pBOYD GAMING : Hotel California ‘A Salute to the Eagles' Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Aug. 17
PU
12:38pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Introducing Generation Girl
PU
12:37pUPDATE - Avid Customers Shine at the 91st Annual Academy Awards
GL
12:37pBIOCOM : Builds on Bay Area Momentum, Names Regional Executive Director
BU
12:36pESSITY PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson
5COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.