Elo Life Systems Announces a Collaboration With Ashland Subsidiary Avoca to Scale a Sustainable, Key Input for Fragrances

Elo Life Systems Inc. announced today a collaboration with Avoca LLC, a
subsidiary of the specialty chemicals company Ashland, that is focused
on improving the production of Clary Sage plants and a related compound
called Sclareol.
Sclareol is a key component used by the fragrance industry to
manufacture a sustainable substitute for a waxy substance secreted by a
small percentage of sperm whales called ambergris. Avoca is one of the
world’s primary manufacturers and suppliers of Sclareol extracted from
Clary Sage.
“Elo’s business model is designed to enable the seamless integration of
our innovative agricultural technologies with Avoca’s ability to rapidly
translate them into a product,” said Elo Life Systems CEO Fayaz Khazi,
PhD. “With such collaborative approaches, our technologies are
positioned to deliver improved and sustainable products to the customer
through our partners.”
“Avoca is pleased to utilize Elo’s technology to improve the production
of Sclareol in Clary Sage plants,” said Avoca LLC President David Peele,
PhD. “The future of our industry depends on utilizing new technologies
to increase yields and improve operating efficiencies. This
collaboration further strengthens Ashland’s bounty of sustainability
solutions.”
About Elo Life Systems
Elo Life Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision BioSciences
Inc. Our mission is to create novel products that enhance the nutrition
and diversity of global food supply. To address agricultural needs, Elo
partners with stakeholders in the food systems value chain, to bridge
gaps and meet needs across agricultural productivity, nutritional
demand, food security and human wellness. To learn more about Elo and
Precision Biosciences please visit www.elolife.ag
and www.precisionbiosciences.com.
About Ashland
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty
chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and
industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings,
automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals,
personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 6,000
passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research
chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on
developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex
problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to
learn more.
