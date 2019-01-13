Elo Showcases Unified Architecture Platform: Easily Configurable for Point-Of-Sale, Self-checkout, Endless-Aisle or Any In-Store Touchscreen Application

Advancing its commercial-grade Android and Windows leadership in POS and self-service with new products, Elo debuts EloPOSTM System and Elo PayPoint® Plus for Windows

Elo, a leading global supplier of retail technology solutions, today announced exciting additions to its broad family of POS and self-service solutions. Elo reduces technology complexity while increasing application potential with a common architecture across a broad range of Android™ or Windows® devices with a fully modular and configurable design.

Elo’s configurability and unified architecture enables retailers to deliver engaging in-store experiences

Elo provides retailers with the tools needed to create in-store experiences that engage customers and drive sales. POS, self-service, and signage solutions can easily be crafted by leveraging Elo touchscreens from 10- to 70-inches and configured with Elo Edge Connect™ peripheral devices and sleek stands and mounts. Whether Android, Windows or Linux, Elo solutions are built on a unified architecture platform that puts an end to disparate in-store store systems. For Android devices, EloView® device management software securely connects and controls large or small networks at minimal cost.

Software deployment and hardware maintenance are greatly simplified, eliminating the need to have seperate support concepts for POS terminals, kiosks, price checkers, endless aisle solutions and interactive signage.

It all adds up to an unprecedented combination of customer experience creativity, touch point configuration freedom, mix-and-match system diversity and homogeneous environment manageability.

“The Elo platform makes creating and implementing any in-store touchscreen application much easier and less expensive than ever before,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. “Retailers and restaurants are growing sales and reducing costs with touchscreen applications, but they need less store tech complexity. With unified architecture across multiple applications, everything gets easier.”

Within the full Elo platform, notable new offerings include the the versatile EloPOSTM system, stylish Elo PayPoint® Plus for Windows system, and the compact 1302L touchscreen monitor:

EloPOS™ System for Windows: This versatile system combines modern aesthetics, modular flexibility, and commercial-grade durability. It boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen, Intel’s 8 th -generation processors, and an integrated expansion hub to connect customer-facing displays, payment readers, printers, cash drawers, barcode scanners, and scales. From traditional POS to self-service applications, and backed by Elo’s standard 3-year warranty, the EloPOS™ system delivers the reliability needed for today’s commercial use.

This versatile system combines modern aesthetics, modular flexibility, and commercial-grade durability. It boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen, Intel’s 8 -generation processors, and an integrated expansion hub to connect customer-facing displays, payment readers, printers, cash drawers, barcode scanners, and scales. From traditional POS to self-service applications, and backed by Elo’s standard 3-year warranty, the EloPOS™ system delivers the reliability needed for today’s commercial use. Elo PayPoint Plus for Windows: This stylish and functional POS system delivers the power of Intel ® Core TM i5 processor. It includes a fully integrated barcode scanner, three-inch printer, encrypted MSR, full-sized cash drawer and connections for third-party peripherals. A flip-for-signature 15.6-inch touchscreen encourages shopper engagement, making the system ideal for retail stores and QSRs.

This stylish and functional POS system delivers the power of Intel Core i5 processor. It includes a fully integrated barcode scanner, three-inch printer, encrypted MSR, full-sized cash drawer and connections for third-party peripherals. A flip-for-signature 15.6-inch touchscreen encourages shopper engagement, making the system ideal for retail stores and QSRs. 1302L: Elo’s latest 13-inch touchscreen monitor features the same seamless style of the 02-Series and is the first Elo monitor to utilize USB-C. With a compact form factor and clean design for easy integration, the 1302L offers the flexibility to install as a traditional stand-alone touch monitor or a customer-facing one, making it well-suited for point-of-sale, self-service, signage, and hospitality applications.

Taco Bell, California Closets to Demonstrate Customer Experiences Utilizing Elo Solutions

Taco Bell’s self-order kiosk solution will be on display to demonstrate app ordering and the Taco Bell Cantina store experience. Taco Bell uses EloView software to simplify deployment, management and security of the kiosk devices and content, helping to create a consistent experience for every customer visit. The EloView solution allows management of self-order kiosks from a central location, reducing operating costs while increasing uptime and security. The touchscreen displays deployed include Elo’s versatile 22-inch I–Series built for high-traffic environments.

California Closets, a leader in premium and luxury space management, will be on hand at the Elo booth on Monday, Jan. 14, to demonstrate its California Closets Showroom of the Future, and the use of its endless aisle/endless design app on the Elo touchscreen platform.

Elo will feature these latest technologies, along with its wide selection of interactive solutions designed to create experiential shopper journeys in-store, at NRF booth #3655, Jan.13-15 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, Elo is everywhere. Every 21 seconds, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world; the company has deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80 countries since the company’s founding in 1971. Built on a unified architecture, Elo’s product portfolio includes a broad selection of interactive displays ranging from 10 to 70 inches, all-in-one POS systems, touchscreen monitors, unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals allowing use-specific solutions, and OEM touchscreen controls. Consumers can find Elo solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

Elo, the Elo logo, Elo Edge Connect, EloView, Elo PayPoint and EloPOS are trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Intel and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners or subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. © 2019 Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005034/en/