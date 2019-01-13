Elo Showcases Unified Architecture Platform: Easily Configurable for Point-Of-Sale, Self-checkout, Endless-Aisle or Any In-Store Touchscreen Application

Elo, a leading global supplier of retail technology solutions, today
announced exciting additions to its broad family of POS and self-service
solutions. Elo reduces technology complexity while increasing
application potential with a common architecture across a broad range of
Android™ or Windows® devices with a fully modular and
configurable design.
Elo’s configurability and unified architecture enables retailers to
deliver engaging in-store experiences
Elo provides retailers with the tools needed to create in-store
experiences that engage customers and drive sales. POS, self-service,
and signage solutions can easily be crafted by leveraging Elo
touchscreens from 10- to 70-inches and configured with Elo Edge Connect™
peripheral devices and sleek stands and mounts. Whether Android, Windows
or Linux, Elo solutions are built on a unified architecture platform
that puts an end to disparate in-store store systems. For Android
devices, EloView® device management software securely
connects and controls large or small networks at minimal cost.
Software deployment and hardware maintenance are greatly simplified,
eliminating the need to have seperate support concepts for POS
terminals, kiosks, price checkers, endless aisle solutions and
interactive signage.
It all adds up to an unprecedented combination of customer experience
creativity, touch point configuration freedom, mix-and-match system
diversity and homogeneous environment manageability.
“The Elo platform makes creating and implementing any in-store
touchscreen application much easier and less expensive than ever
before,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. “Retailers and restaurants are
growing sales and reducing costs with touchscreen applications, but they
need less store tech complexity. With unified architecture across
multiple applications, everything gets easier.”
Within the full Elo platform, notable new offerings include the the
versatile EloPOSTM system, stylish Elo PayPoint®
Plus for Windows system, and the compact 1302L touchscreen monitor:
-
EloPOS™ System for Windows: This versatile system combines
modern aesthetics, modular flexibility, and commercial-grade
durability. It boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen, Intel’s 8th-generation
processors, and an integrated expansion hub to connect customer-facing
displays, payment readers, printers, cash drawers, barcode scanners,
and scales. From traditional POS to self-service applications, and
backed by Elo’s standard 3-year warranty, the EloPOS™ system delivers
the reliability needed for today’s commercial use.
-
Elo PayPoint Plus for Windows: This stylish and functional POS
system delivers the power of Intel® CoreTM i5
processor. It includes a fully integrated barcode scanner, three-inch
printer, encrypted MSR, full-sized cash drawer and connections for
third-party peripherals. A flip-for-signature 15.6-inch touchscreen
encourages shopper engagement, making the system ideal for retail
stores and QSRs.
-
1302L: Elo’s latest 13-inch touchscreen monitor features the
same seamless style of the 02-Series and is the first Elo monitor to
utilize USB-C. With a compact form factor and clean design for easy
integration, the 1302L offers the flexibility to install as a
traditional stand-alone touch monitor or a customer-facing one, making
it well-suited for point-of-sale, self-service, signage, and
hospitality applications.
Taco Bell, California Closets to Demonstrate Customer Experiences
Utilizing Elo Solutions
Taco Bell’s self-order kiosk solution will be on display to demonstrate
app ordering and the Taco Bell Cantina store experience. Taco Bell uses
EloView software to simplify deployment, management and security of the
kiosk devices and content, helping to create a consistent experience for
every customer visit. The EloView solution allows management of
self-order kiosks from a central location, reducing operating costs
while increasing uptime and security. The touchscreen displays deployed
include Elo’s versatile 22-inch I–Series built for high-traffic
environments.
California Closets, a leader in premium and luxury space management,
will be on hand at the Elo booth on Monday, Jan. 14, to demonstrate its
California Closets Showroom of the Future, and the use of its endless
aisle/endless design app on the Elo touchscreen platform.
Elo will feature these latest technologies, along with its wide
selection of interactive solutions designed to create experiential
shopper journeys in-store, at NRF booth #3655, Jan.13-15 at the Javits
Convention Center in New York City.
About Elo
As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, Elo is
everywhere. Every 21 seconds, a new Elo touchscreen is installed
somewhere in the world; the company has deployed more than 25 million
installations in over 80 countries since the company’s founding in 1971.
Built on a unified architecture, Elo’s product portfolio includes a
broad selection of interactive displays ranging from 10 to 70 inches,
all-in-one POS systems, touchscreen monitors, unique Elo Edge Connect
peripherals allowing use-specific solutions, and OEM touchscreen
controls. Consumers can find Elo solutions in self-service kiosks,
point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines,
hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation
applications. Learn more at EloTouch.com.
Elo, the Elo logo, Elo Edge Connect, EloView, Elo PayPoint and EloPOS
are trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. Android is a trademark of
Google LLC. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft
Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Intel
and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries
in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are
properties of their respective owners or subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or
other countries. © 2019 Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005034/en/