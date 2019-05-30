Elo :'s New Self-Service Stands are the Backbone of Unique Interactive Experiences in High-Traffic Environments

Elo,
a leading global supplier of interactive technology solutions, today
announced the release of its new Slim
Self-Service Stands, ready to streamline the installation of
interactive experiences in any high-traffic public environment,
including self-order, wayfinding, endless aisle and customer check-in.
The Slim Self-Service Stand builds off the success of Elo’s iconic
WallabyTM stand product line already found globally in quick
service restaurant (QSR) chains, movie theaters and sporting arenas, and
even as a self-service glacier ticket purchase application in Iceland.
The new Slim Self-Service Stands, available in both countertop and floor
models, boast a 23.6% slimmer form factor than Elo’s previous models.
The Slim Self-Service Stand integrates with Elo’s popular 15- and
22-inch I-Series touchscreen computers, which are available in either
Windows or Android models. And, with Elo Edge ConnectTM
accessories, customers have the flexibility to create a tailored
solution thanks to Elo’s Unified Architecture. The Slim Self-Service
Stands enable device mounting in portrait or landscape orientation and
offer the flexibility for both countertop and floor stand models. As
well, the Slim Self-Service Stand assembles easily and, as an advantage
over the Wallaby model, is suited for installments where a printer is
not needed, making it the ideal solution for self-service installations
in multiple environments.
“Elo’s Slim Self-Service Stands create empowering self-service
experiences for touchscreen users to choose and modify their orders in a
personal and convenient way,” said Josh Zhang, product manager, Elo.
“Self-order capabilities enhance overall guest satisfaction with greater
order accuracy and shorter wait times while also providing business
benefits of increased average order size and labor optimization to
maximize profitability.”
Android for the Enterprise
Elo’s leadership in Android-based solutions is backed by a network of
more than 50 independent software vendors. The company’s commercially
focused software development kit enables customers and partners to
develop a single software image or app to be deployed across Elo’s full
line of Android-based products, further cementing Elo’s ability to offer
a unified platform for businesses. With EloView®, Elo
customers can securely deploy and manage a large network of interactive
Android-connected systems, reducing operating costs. With a simple
drag-and-drop, devices across any number of locations can be updated
seamlessly from one central point. Content delivery can be scheduled
ahead of time, or pushed through to make real-time changes. With one
architecture, EloView customers can align devices to the same OS and
management platform, creating a coherent digital fabric while realizing
significant cost reduction and simplification.
Customization Flexibility
Built with versatility in mind, both stand models offer secure cable
management for peripherals. Elo Edge Connect allows the seamless
attachment of up to four peripherals — including barcode scanners,
status lights, RFID readers and EMV cradles — allowing a unique solution
to meet the needs of each environment. Elo also offers brands, retailers
and restaurants the capability to customize Elo products with a
particular color scheme, a logo, or even a branded backer board for
additional messaging space.
About Elo
As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere.
To date, we have deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80
countries. A new Elo touchscreen
is installed every 21 seconds somewhere in the world. Built on a unified
architecture, Elo’s broad portfolio allows Elo customers to choose,
configure, connect and control devices to create a unique experience.
Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame
monitors and touchscreen
monitors ranging from 10 to 70 inches. Configure with our unique Elo
Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect
and control with EloView,
a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered
devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large
network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while
increasing up-time and security. Consumers can find Elo touchscreen
solutions in self-service
kiosks, point-of-sale
terminals, interactive
signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care
displays and transportation applications. Learn more at EloTouch.com.
Elo, the Elo logo, Wallaby, Elo Edge Connect, EloView are trademarks
of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005249/en/