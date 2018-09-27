Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elon Musk Charged with Securities Fraud for Misleading Tweets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

Washington, DC--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to take Tesla private.  

On August 7, 2018, Musk tweeted to his 22 million Twitter followers that he could take Tesla private at $420 per share (a substantial premium to its trading price at the time), that funding for the transaction had been secured, and that the only remaining uncertainty was a shareholder vote.  The SEC’s complaint alleges that, in truth, Musk had not discussed specific deal terms with any potential financing partners, and he allegedly knew that the potential transaction was uncertain and subject to numerous contingencies. According to the SEC’s complaint, Musk’s tweets caused Tesla’s stock price to jump by over six percent on August 7, and led to significant market disruption.

“Corporate officers hold positions of trust in our markets and have important responsibilities to shareholders,” said Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division.  “An officer’s celebrity status or reputation as a technological innovator does not give license to take those responsibilities lightly.”  

“Taking care to provide truthful and accurate information is among a CEO’s most critical obligations,” added Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division.  “That standard applies with equal force when the communications are made via social media or another non-traditional form.”

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal district court in the Southern District of New York, alleges that Musk violated antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, and seeks a permanent injunction, disgorgement, civil penalties, and a bar prohibiting Musk from serving as an officer or director of a public company.  

The SEC’s investigation, which is continuing, was conducted by Walker Newell, and Brent Smyth and supervised by Steven Buchholz, Erin Schneider, and Jina Choi in the San Francisco Regional Office.  The litigation will be led by Cheryl Crumpton and Barrett Atwood.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25aTRON Blockchain to Make BitTorrent Protocol Faster, Better. TRON Unveils More Details
PR
12:23aBENGAL ENERGY LTD. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
12:21aONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS : Baton Rouge's OncBioMune ready for patient study of prostate cancer vaccine treatment
AQ
12:21aGULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC. : selling North Yard facility in Texas
AQ
12:21aNATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE : Adds Sales Desk Reps Who Speak Several Languages
AQ
12:20aLoring Ward to Merge with BAM Advisor Services
BU
12:18aTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesla, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline  TSLA
AC
12:18aNISOURCE : Columbia Gas claims center opens up at Old Town Hall
AQ
12:18aTRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
AC
12:17aBAM ADVISOR SERVICES : Joins Forces with Loring Ward
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RALEY&RSQUO;S : Elevates Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer
2Atlas Engineered Products Grants Stock Options
3SEADRILL LTD : SEADRILL : SDRL - Files F-1 Registration Statement update to include interim financial results
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS : reaches settlements with US, Brazilian authorities
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.