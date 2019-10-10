Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elsa Ramo Named Among Women of Influence by L.A. Biz Journals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Founding Partner Elsa Ramo has been selected as a 2019 Women of Influence by L.A. Biz Journals.

The annual list recognizes women who have made an impact both professionally and in the Los Angeles philanthropic community. Honorees are noted for mentoring, working with nonprofit organizations and pursuing charitable endeavors.

Ramo currently serves as a committee member of the UCLA Entertainment Law Symposium and is the founder of Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA). She is an Arts Circle Member of Film Independent and is actively involved with Women in Film, California Lawyers for the Arts and the Beverly Hills Bar Association.

Named one of “Hollywood’s New Leaders in Law and Finance” by Variety, Ramo has represented over 100 films and 50 television scripted and unscripted series in 2019 alone, including films which debuted at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival and Emmy award winning shows. She provides comprehensive legal services to producers, financiers, creators and owners of film, television and digital content and projects across a range of budgets and production levels. Ramo established her own law firm to enable up-and- coming filmmakers and producers and companies to bring their stories to life. Her clients include Imagine Entertainment, Fox, Balboa Productions (Sylvester Stallone’s production company), Scout Productions (creators and EPs of Queer Eye), Boardwalk Pictures (Eps for Chefs Table) and Skydance.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients’ financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pPG&E : Shares Down Almost 30% in Thursday's Market
DJ
01:31pIDEXX LABORATORIES : to Release 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
PR
01:31pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Colorado jury clears Uber driver in passenger's death
AQ
01:31pMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Completes Securitization of Vacation Ownership Loans
PR
01:31pGlobal Lithium Carbonate Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
01:30pHugo Boss cuts outlook again, citing weak U.S., Hong Kong business
RE
01:30pDUNKIN' BRANDS : Dunkin' names Latin America/Caribbean VP
AQ
01:29pRichard S. Brown and JNBA Financial Advisors Recognized with Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors Ranking
BU
01:28pVirginia's Path to 55 Feet Is Set; First Phase of Dredging to Begin in Jan. 2020
BU
01:27pTERADYNE : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group