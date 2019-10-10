Elsa Ramo Named Among Women of Influence by L.A. Biz Journals

Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Founding Partner Elsa Ramo has been selected as a 2019 Women of Influence by L.A. Biz Journals.

The annual list recognizes women who have made an impact both professionally and in the Los Angeles philanthropic community. Honorees are noted for mentoring, working with nonprofit organizations and pursuing charitable endeavors.

Ramo currently serves as a committee member of the UCLA Entertainment Law Symposium and is the founder of Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA). She is an Arts Circle Member of Film Independent and is actively involved with Women in Film, California Lawyers for the Arts and the Beverly Hills Bar Association.

Named one of “Hollywood’s New Leaders in Law and Finance” by Variety, Ramo has represented over 100 films and 50 television scripted and unscripted series in 2019 alone, including films which debuted at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival and Emmy award winning shows. She provides comprehensive legal services to producers, financiers, creators and owners of film, television and digital content and projects across a range of budgets and production levels. Ramo established her own law firm to enable up-and- coming filmmakers and producers and companies to bring their stories to life. Her clients include Imagine Entertainment, Fox, Balboa Productions (Sylvester Stallone’s production company), Scout Productions (creators and EPs of Queer Eye), Boardwalk Pictures (Eps for Chefs Table) and Skydance.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients’ financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005704/en/