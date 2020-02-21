Log in
Email Hosting Services Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of the Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) Policy to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/21/2020 | 04:01am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the email hosting services market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.92 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005011/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Email Hosting Services Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Email Hosting Services Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Email Hosting Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Email Hosting Services Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Webmail
  • Hosted Email

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30950

Email Hosting Services Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our email hosting services market report covers the following areas:

  • Email Hosting Services Market Size
  • Email Hosting Services Market Trends
  • Email Hosting Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of AI as one of the prime reasons driving the email hosting services market growth during the next few years.

Email Hosting Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the email hosting services market, including some of the vendors such as GoDaddy Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft, OVH and RACKSPACE US, INC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the email hosting services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Email Hosting Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist email hosting services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the email hosting services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the email hosting services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of email hosting services market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
