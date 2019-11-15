Embarcadero : Announces InterBase 2020, Flagship Database Management System Now with Tablespaces and Patented Change ViewsTM Technology

Embeddable SQL database offers improved performance and reliability via flexible storage allocation

Embarcadero (a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of cross-platform application developer productivity tools, today announced InterBase 2020, the latest release of its flagship database management system including support for tablespaces.

InterBase is a light, ultra-fast, embeddable SQL database with commercial grade data security, disaster recovery and change synchronization. The solution leverages multi-core CPUs and multi-CPU systems, along with a unique versioning approach and advanced disk I/O caching to retrieve and update data quickly. With a small footprint and fast install, it is ideal for use in mission-critical contexts such as patient management, railways, medical labs, multi-national POS, CRM, and emergency response systems.

In previous versions of InterBase, all files for a SQL database had to be mapped to the same physical storage, either a fast but small SSD or a large but slow HDD or SAN. With InterBase 2020, support for tablespaces maps individual tables and indexes to specific files and storage for improved performance and more balanced, optimized use of hardware technologies. These include SSDs for key tables and indexes and HDDs for larger but less commonly used tables.

According to one healthcare company, “With InterBase, we’ve been able to develop complex multi-user health applications without spending a large amount of time or energy on the database.” A large enterprise transportation services customer agrees, noting, “InterBase allows my team and I to keep the database portion of our application simple because it does not require hands-on support.”

InterBase 2020 comes in two versions: InterBase Server and Embedded InterBase (IBLite and IBToGo editions), the latter of which is now available for Android 64-bit and macOS 64-bit. IBLite and IBToGo can be used without InterBase Server as a stand-alone embedded database across multiple platforms, reducing costs and improving application speed and user experience with mobile data encryption support. Change Views provides the infrastructure for ensuring offline data is kept current with minimal effort.

“InterBase 2020 is an exciting release that incorporates patented technologies and demonstrates Embarcadero’s ongoing commitment to innovation,” says Atanas Popov, general manager of Embarcadero. “It is a simple, long-term choice for both enterprises and VARs that want a secure, relational database management system with many features that make it ideal for embedded use cases.”

InterBase Server powers Embarcadero’s RAD Server REST-service engine and the Embedded version is an integral part of RAD Studio which offers single-source applications for mobile and desktop operating systems.

