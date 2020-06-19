Log in
Embassy Bancorp : Announces Annual Cash Dividend

06/19/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Lynne M. Neel (610) 882-8800

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - June 18, 2020 - Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: EMYB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 8, 2020. This represents an increase over last year's dividend and our 11th consecutive year of paying a dividend.

"I am very excited to announce our annual cash dividend," said David M. Lobach, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by, and proud to be a part of the steadfast and resilient Lehigh Valley community during these unprecedented times. Our bank's accomplishments since our opening in 2001 continue to gain recognition by industry experts. In May 2020, American Banker Magazine identified Embassy Bancorp, Inc. as 94th on its list of top 200 publicly traded community banks and thrifts based on three-year average return-on-equity (ROE). We believe our continued tremendous focus on the customer and our community, coupled with a dedicated group of bankers and stakeholders, has allowed us to attain this level of performance."

About Embassy Bancorp, Inc.

With over $1.1 billion in assets, Embassy Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley, a full-service community bank operating nine branch offices in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania. Included in the branch offices is the preview center office opened in Macungie in anticipation of the finalization of construction for its ninth branch location. For more information about Embassy Bancorp, Inc. and Embassy Bank, please visitwww.embassybank.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: ineffectiveness of the company's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Embassy Bancorp, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Embassy Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update this information.

Disclaimer

Embassy Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 21:56:02 UTC
