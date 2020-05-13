Embattled ECB will do its job as prices risk falling - Lane

The European Central Bank will "do its job" and support euro zone inflation despite a challenge from Germany's top court, as inflation in the bloc risks turning negative due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ECB's chief economist said on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of headaches, you shouldn't be worrying about the central bank, we'll do our job," Philip Lane said during a virtual event after forecasting euro zone price growth might fall below 1% this year "or even be negative".

