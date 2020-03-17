Log in
Embold Health : Brings Top Sales Professional on Board as SVP of Sales

03/17/2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embold Health, a data analytics healthcare company, announced today the hiring of Susan Thomson as their new Senior Vice President of Sales.

Thomson joins the Embold team with significant healthcare sales experience, having spent nearly 20 years with Aon Hewitt, including SVP roles in Health Sales and Active Exchange Sales. Thomson was also the National Director of Sales at Private Health Care Systems, selling managed care services to large employers, health insurance companies, and third-party administrators. Most recently, Thomson served as Executive Vice President, Global Sales for Alight Solutions, a provider of integrated benefits, payroll and cloud solutions with more than 15,000 employees in 29 countries, serving over 3,000 clients.

A results-oriented professional with a proven track record, Thomson will leverage her deep industry knowledge and extensive professional network to drive continued growth for Embold Health, primarily with large employers and health plans.

"We're thrilled to have someone of Sue's caliber joining the Embold team," says Daniel Stein, M.D., MBA, founder and CEO at Embold. "We have received a tremendous response from both employers and health plans to our objective, data-based approach to measuring physician performance, and with Susan on board, we are ready to take our sales efforts to a new level of growth and overall account service."

"Embold Health is changing how we think about healthcare quality and physician performance in this country," says Thomson, "and that's the main reason I wanted to be a part of this team – the mission. I'm excited to be part of an organization that's thinking big and has the analytical rigor combined with the product innovation to back it up."

Thomson will be based in Westport, Connecticut, and report into Brad Kimler, Embold's Chief Commercial Officer.

About Embold Health
Embold Health is transforming healthcare by using an objective, data-based approach and easy-to-use digital tools that allow people to identify and choose high-performing doctors. By using the largest dataset in healthcare combined with clinically validated and patented analytics, Embold Health shines a light on top-performing physicians, ensuring people receive better care and all doctors have the opportunity to improve. Learn more at www.emboldhealth.com

Contact:           

Mark Tinsey


Marketing/Comms Lead, Embold Health


mark.tinsey@emboldhealth.com  


615-218-2867

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embold-health-brings-top-sales-professional-on-board-as-svp-of-sales-301025125.html

SOURCE Embold Health


© PRNewswire 2020
