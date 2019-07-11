Log in
Embrace Home Loans' Marcos Sanchez Named a Top Latino Mortgage Originator by National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

07/11/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

MIDDLETOWN, Rhode Island, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embrace Home Loans, a prominent lender in the mortgage industry, announces that Marcos Sanchez, manager of its Sandy Spring, Maryland branch, has been named one of the top 250 Latino mortgage originators in the U.S. by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) for the fourth consecutive year.

NAHREP’s Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report recognizes individuals whose hard work and dedication to homeownership led them to close an exceptional number of mortgages in 2018.  This year's report, sponsored by Freddie Mac, ranks individual originators based on both number and dollar volume of transactions, and represents over $8.14 billion in combined sales volume in 2018. Sanchez was ranked 174 by dollar volume with $22,579,826 million in loans in 2018.

Sanchez has been with Embrace Home Loans since 2012 and has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry. During his tenure at Embrace, he has been a perennial President's Club recipient averaging more than $20 million per year in sales volume.

"I’m very honored to be named to NAHREP’s top Latino originator list for the fourth straight year," said Sanchez. "Embrace helps foster its loan originators’ careers and ensures we have all the support and tools we need to succeed.”

"Marco’s hard work and dedication to his customers are evident in everything he does,” said Jeff McGuiness, chief sales officer at Embrace Home Loans. "I’m delighted that Marco has again been recognized with this achievement. It’s a well-deserved honor.”

Sanchez and the other honorees will be recognized at the NAHREP National Convention at the L'ATTITUDE conference in San Diego in September.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203)260-5476
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e62625ca-9383-4916-a2d4-78faa26e30c5

Primary Logo

.

Embrace Home Loans' Marcos Sanchez Named a Top Latino Mortgage Originator by National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

© GlobeNewswire 2019
