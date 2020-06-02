Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos

By Marcelo Rochabrun

The world's No. 3 planemaker Embraer is open to new business partners after Boeing Co ditched a $4.2 billion deal that was years in the making, the Brazilian company's chief executive told Reuters.

But Francisco Gomes Neto said any new agreement would be smaller in scope than the failed venture with Boeing.

"We are not looking for a partnership of the size that the company had with Boeing," he said. "We think that it would be faster and more efficient to have partnerships by project."

To do so, Gomes Neto will undo the costly separation process that readied Embraer's profitable commercial jet division for Boeing's takeover and bring all of its employees back under the same corporate roof.

The two companies are now engaged in competing arbitration proceedings, having each filed claims against the other separately over whether the necessary conditions for the Embraer-Boeing deal were met.

When Boeing canceled the planned deal in April just as the coronavirus ravaged the travel industry, Embraer was left with no plan B.

Gomes Neto acknowledged Embraer is only now drafting a five-year business plan for the commercial jets division which Boeing would have run. Embraer drew up similar plans last year for its defense and executive jet units which were going to remain independent from Boeing.

The commercial unit makes mid-range jets of up to 150 passengers, which compete directly with the Airbus A220. That plane was initially developed by a smaller company, Canada's Bombardier, whose jet project was acquired by the European planemaker.

Gomes Neto, who took over after the Boeing deal was initially signed, is now remaking Embraer as a company focused on finding smaller, more targeted partnerships.

A new turboprop aircraft that Embraer wishes to develop but no longer has the cash to finance could potentially spawn one deal, he said.

"In these first few years coming out of the crisis we are going to have to prioritize many investments," Gomes Neto said. "We have reduced all investments, some of them are close to zero."

Reuters reported on Friday that China, India and Russia were evaluating potential partnerships with Embraer.

"We don't have any negotiations going on at the moment, but without a doubt they are potential partners," Gomes Neto said of those countries. "We are evaluating those markets in this moment ... but it's still in an embryonic stage."

Another potential partnership involves the KC-390 military cargo plane which Boeing was once going to help market. While Gomes Neto said China could be a partner for commercial jets, the calculus is more complex for a military plane that was going to be marketed to U.S. allies in partnership with Boeing.

"The military arena is a bit more delicate ... so for now we are going to focus on our original business plan for the KC-390," he said. "So a partnership would only be a second stage."

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 5.91% 62.68 Real-time Quote.-54.45%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.80% 151.39 Delayed Quote.-53.53%
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.12% 0.45 Delayed Quote.-76.68%
EMBRAER S.A. 3.64% 7.41 End-of-day quote.-62.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.39% 68.82 Delayed Quote.13.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS : MMK announces the AGM results
EQ
05:18aQatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuilders
RE
05:17aChina auto sales growth seen for 2nd straight month, boosting recovery hopes
RE
05:16aP&O CRUISES : extends pause in operations for all sailings until October 15, 2020
PR
05:16aCARNIVAL & : P&O Cruises - P&O Cruises extends pause in operations until October 15
PR
05:09aFinance chief who guided Tesco from scandal to turnaround to retire
RE
05:09aGEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA : sources
RE
05:06aELECTROCOMPONENTS : Full-year results (year ended 31 March 2020) (Presentation)
PU
05:06aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ighalo to Remain With Manchester United Till 2021
AQ
05:06aRH BOPHELO : South African Healthcare Firm RH Bophelo to Invest More in Rwanda
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4CARD FACTORY PLC : CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group