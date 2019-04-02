Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emerald Growth Partners : Receives Approval to Begin Operating World-Class Cannabis Cultivation, Processing and Pleasantrees Retail Locations in Michigan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 09:18am EDT

DETROIT, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Growth Partners (EGP), announced today that it received pre-qualification status by the State of Michigan LARA Bureau of Medical Marihuana Board in which it was approved for 12 Pleasantrees retail locations, four class C cultivation licenses, one Class A cultivation license and one processing facility license. This significant step marks movement towards EGP's much-anticipated state retail footprint as they become a cannabis industry leader in Michigan.

Lead by CEO and Founder Randall Buchman, Detroit-based EGP is investing in Michigan, which has become one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the country with a population of 10 million people and nearly 300,000 registered patients in its state medical cannabis program.  The company is dedicated to cultivating the highest quality cannabis and building a safe, reliable health and wellness culture. Image of Buchman can be found here.

"We are thrilled to be taking the next step towards introducing our Pleasantrees brand, store locations and quality products to the Michigan community," said Buchman. "EGP is proud to be vertically-integrated from seed to sale, with a deep commitment to providing quality products, industry knowledge and transparency with our guests."  

Under the leadership of Buchman, who began his career in the cannabis industry shortly after Michigan legalized medical marihuana in 2009, EGP's cultivation team has decades of combined industry experience. The company has a competitive advantage due to its deep local roots in Michigan, and a hyper focus on the many niche markets within the state.

EGP is completing a world class 50,000 square foot cultivation facility in Harrison Township, MI, with plans to build an additional 30,000 square foot facility and a 10,000 square foot processing lab nearby. These facilities, in addition to the 12 Pleasantrees stores planned to begin launching in 2019, are anticipated to create up to 300 new jobs for the state. Rendering of the Pleasantrees retail locations can be found here.

About Pleasantrees
Pleasantrees is committed to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis and a thoughtful, midwestern approach with our guests — working hard so our community can enjoy more of life's pleasures. Parent company Emerald Growth Partners is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. For more information visit enjoypleasantrees.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerald-growth-partners-receives-approval-to-begin-operating-world-class-cannabis-cultivation-processing-and-pleasantrees-retail-locations-in-michigan-300822900.html

SOURCE Emerald Growth Partners


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:35aChristine Pambianchi brings national workforce expertise to Lumina board
PR
09:35aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Frankfurt am Main on May 17, 2019, according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:35aAnn Taylor, LOFT and Lou & Grey Launch ALL Rewards
GL
09:35aBravada Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
09:34aSK INNOVATION : goes for top in global LiBS market
AQ
09:34aKASIKORNBANK PCL : Fitch upgrades IFS ratings of both Thai Life and Muang Thai Life to 'A-', ou
AQ
09:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal up to third as Ramsey, Lacazette sink Newcastle
AQ
09:33aDIALOG-ST 2019 : Thanusha Sandaruwan shifts gears in Emerging Schools category
AQ
09:33aKOTMALE : Ruins of ancient Kotmale town emerge as water levels recede
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About