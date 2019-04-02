Emerald Growth Partners : Receives Approval to Begin Operating World-Class Cannabis Cultivation, Processing and Pleasantrees Retail Locations in Michigan

DETROIT, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Growth Partners (EGP), announced today that it received pre-qualification status by the State of Michigan LARA Bureau of Medical Marihuana Board in which it was approved for 12 Pleasantrees retail locations, four class C cultivation licenses, one Class A cultivation license and one processing facility license. This significant step marks movement towards EGP's much-anticipated state retail footprint as they become a cannabis industry leader in Michigan.

Lead by CEO and Founder Randall Buchman, Detroit-based EGP is investing in Michigan, which has become one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the country with a population of 10 million people and nearly 300,000 registered patients in its state medical cannabis program. The company is dedicated to cultivating the highest quality cannabis and building a safe, reliable health and wellness culture. Image of Buchman can be found here.

"We are thrilled to be taking the next step towards introducing our Pleasantrees brand, store locations and quality products to the Michigan community," said Buchman. "EGP is proud to be vertically-integrated from seed to sale, with a deep commitment to providing quality products, industry knowledge and transparency with our guests."

Under the leadership of Buchman, who began his career in the cannabis industry shortly after Michigan legalized medical marihuana in 2009, EGP's cultivation team has decades of combined industry experience. The company has a competitive advantage due to its deep local roots in Michigan, and a hyper focus on the many niche markets within the state.

EGP is completing a world class 50,000 square foot cultivation facility in Harrison Township, MI, with plans to build an additional 30,000 square foot facility and a 10,000 square foot processing lab nearby. These facilities, in addition to the 12 Pleasantrees stores planned to begin launching in 2019, are anticipated to create up to 300 new jobs for the state. Rendering of the Pleasantrees retail locations can be found here.

Pleasantrees is committed to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis and a thoughtful, midwestern approach with our guests — working hard so our community can enjoy more of life's pleasures. Parent company Emerald Growth Partners is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. For more information visit enjoypleasantrees.com.

