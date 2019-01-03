Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2nd Annual Sach's Neuroscience Innovation Forum and the 11th Annual Biotech Showcase 2019

San Diego, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP), a clinical-stage company developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, announced today that CEO, Dr. Jim DeMesa, will be featured as a keynote speaker at the upcoming 2nd Anuual Sach’s Neuroscience Innovation Forum and will give a corporate presentation at the 11th Annual Biotech Showcase 2019 conference, both to be held in San Francisco, CA.

2nd Annual Sach’s Neuroscience Innovation Forum

Dr. DeMesa will be featured as a keynote speaker at the 2nd Annual Sach’s Neuroscience Innovation Forum to be held on January 6th, 2019 at the Marine’s Memorial Club in San Francisco, CA. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: “ The Untapped Opportunity of Cannabinoids: Applying Modern Chemical Science and Biotechnology Practices for Enhanced Outcomes"

The Untapped Opportunity of Cannabinoids: Applying Modern Chemical Science and Biotechnology Practices for Enhanced Outcomes" Date and Time: Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 11:45 AM PST

Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 11:45 AM PST Location: Marines’ Memorial Club, San Francisco, CA; Commandants Room

Biotech Showcase 2019

Dr. DeMesa will present an EHP corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase 2019 conference to be held on January 7-10, 2019 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel in San Francisco, CA with follow-up investor meetings held throughout the conference. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Monday, January 7, 2019 at 3:45 PM PST

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 3:45 PM PST Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, San Francisco, CA; Track Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The Company has two families of new chemical entities, derived from synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is in Phase I clinical development for treating multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is in preclinical development and is focused on treating Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. For more information, visit www.emeraldpharma.life or contact: info@emeraldpharma.life .

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in these presentations include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; (iv) the anticipated timing of clinical data availability; (v) our ability to meet our milestones; and (vi) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.