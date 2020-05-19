Emerald : Insurance Update

Risks Related to Revenue and Insurance Proceeds :

COVID-19 has negatively impacted, and will in the future negatively impact, to an extent we are unable to predict, Emerald's revenues from our in-person events, which depend on our ability to hold such events and the willingness of exhibitors and attendees to attend such events.

While we are generally insured up to applicable policy limits against losses incurred through December 31, 2021 resulting from the unavoidable cancellation, postponement, relocation and enforced reduced attendance at our events due to certain covered circumstances, including the outbreak of communicable disease, and have begun to file claims for our insured losses due to COVID-19, we cannot guarantee success with respect to any particular claim, nor can we predict the timing and aggregate amount of payment of insurance proceeds, if any.

In addition, the anticipated level of claim activity as a result of COVID-19 may make it difficult for Emerald to renew or replace its event cancellation insurance for future periods on similar terms, if at all. The impact of COVID-19 could also cause a long-term reduction in the willingness of exhibitors and attendees to travel to our events, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.