Emerald Resources NL : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B

19 December 2018

Shares on issue: 3.042 million Market Cap: ~A$88.2 million Cash: A$1.3 million(30 Sept 2018)

Listed Investments: A$0.3 million(30 Sept 2018)

Simon Lee AO, Non-Exec Chairman Morgan Hart, Managing Director Mick Evans, Executive Director Ross Stanley, Non-Exec Director Ross Williams, Non-Exec Director Mark Clements, Company Secretary Brett Dunnachie, Chief Financial Officer

First mover in an emerging gold province in Cambodia

Industrial Mining Licence granted over the Okvau Gold Project (100% owned) allowing for the development of the Okvau Deposit

Okvau Deposit: Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.14Moz at 2.0g/t Au(Refer Table 1)

DFS completed and demonstrates high grade, low cost, compelling development economics: oOre Reserve of 14.3Mt & 2.0g/t Au for 0.9Mozs in a single open pit with waste:ore ratio of 5.8:1 oLOM average annual production of 106,000ozs pa oAISC US$731/oz over LOM oUsing US$1.250/oz Au gold price: -NPV(5%)US$223M pre-tax and US$160M post-tax -IRR 48% pa pre-tax and 40% post-tax -Payback ~2.2 years pre-tax and 2.5 years post-tax

Highly credentialed gold project development team

Significant resource growth potential

T: +61 8 9286 6300 F: +61 8 9286 6333

W:www.emeraldresources.com.au

Emerald Resources NL ('Emerald') wishes to advise that is has successfully completed the two-tranche placement to raise $27,000,000 ("Placement") as announced on 1 November 2018.

Emerald has issued 483,333,332 fully paid ordinary shares ("Tranche 2 Shares") following the completion of Tranche 2. These shares were issued pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

As required under section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act"), Emerald gives notice that;

(a) Emerald issued the Tranche 2 Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

(b) This notice is being given under paragraph 5(e) of section 708A of the Corporations Act.

(c) As at the date of this notice, Emerald has complied with the provisions of the Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act (as they apply to Emerald), and section 674 of the Corporations Act.

(d) As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information with respect to Emerald for the purposes of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act.

An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the issue of the securities has been released with this announcement.

Emerald Resources NL

Morgan Hart Managing Director

Emerald Resources NL

ABN72 009 795 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1+Class of+securities issued or to beFully paid ordinary sharesissued

2 Number of+securities issued or to483,333,332 Fully paid ordinary sharesbe issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3 Principal terms of the+securitiesFully paid ordinary shares(e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the+securities rank equally inYes, the shares will rank equally with the fully paid ordinary shares currently on issue. all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities? If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state: •the date from which they do •the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment •the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration $0.03 per share

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Issue of fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to the Placement announced on 30 October 2018 and approved by shareholders at the general meeting held 14 December 2018.

6a Is the entity an+eligible entity thatYeshas obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6hin relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder26 November 2018resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of+securities issuedNilwithout security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil

6e Number of+securities issued with483,333,332 fully paid ordinary sharessecurity holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of+securities issued underN/Aan exception in rule 7.2

6g If+securities issued under ruleN/A7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If+securities were issued under ruleN/A7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remainingRefer Annexure 1issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7+Issue dates 19 December 2018

8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class 3,042,252,533 Fully paid ordinary Shares

9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 17,500,000 21,777,500 2,500,000 465,000 3,372,500 2,500,000 15,000,000 Unlisted $0.025 options, expiring 21 January 2020 Unlisted $0.0323 options expiring 30 September 2020 Unlisted $0.052 options expiring 6 January 2022 Unlisted $0.051 options expiring 21 January 2022 Unlisted $0.057 options expiring 9 March 2022 Unlisted $0.049 options expiring 6 July 2022 Unlisted $0.0434 options expiring 5 June 2023

10 Dividend policy (in the case of aThe Company does not have a dividend policy.

trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

