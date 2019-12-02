Log in
Emerald Scientific Recognizes Key Contributions from Partners at CannabiSalud 2019 Event

12/02/2019 | 02:43pm EST

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Scientific, the cannabis industry’s most distinguished distributor of high-quality products and supplies, announced today a review of its participation in CannabiSalud 2019 along with a special recognition of its partners at the conference.

Emerald Scientific participated in CannabiSalud as a Gold Sponsor from Oct. 31 - Nov. 2 in Mexico City, Mexico. Emerald Scientific’s expert partners presented research in multiple engagements at the conference. On Nov. 1, Emerald partners presented a Clinical Research Auditorium Workshop entitled: “Cultivar Chemotyping & Brain EEG.” This conference session was led by Scientific Director of the Emerald Conference, John S. Abrams, PhD, and featured collaborative work with Jeff Tarrant, PhD in the area of Cannabis Strain chemotypes and their different effects on quantitative EEG brain wave biomarkers associated with the response to Cannabis.

On the last day of the conference, Emerald hosted a two and a half-hour specialized workshop titled “Pathways to Enabling Label Claims in Medical Cannabis.” This workshop was moderated by Wes Burk, President of Emerald Scientific, and included Dr. Abrams, Andrew Samann, Maribel Colón, Senior Consultant at Orion GMP and Len May, Co-Founder of Endocanna Health.  This workshop provided an opportunity to illustrate the fruits of collaboration in Cannabis Science.  In addition to hosting the two informative workshops at CannabiSalud, Burk spoke at a Promotional Presentation titled “Providing Access to Technical Products for Cannabis.”

“CannabiSalud gave us an opportunity to bolster the knowledge surrounding safety and efficacy in global cannabis markets, but also allowed us to demonstrate the best science in the cannabis space is being born out of collaboration,” said Emerald Scientific President Wes Burk. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with other industry leaders, such as Abrams, May, Samann and Colón.”

Emerald Scientific is well known in the cannabis industry for its “Emerald Test,” which is one of the largest cannabis Inter Laboratory Comparison Proficiency Tests in the world. Offered twice a year, the test brings the cannabis industry a well-established standard for testing developed in the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, water, and petrochemical testing sectors.

CannabiSalud was a two-day conference geared towards medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, therapists and pharmacists from around the world. Those who attended received legitimate, deeply scientific yet accessible information on medicinal cannabis for by-products, and patients who are interested in expanding and seeking alternative methods of treatments. Through knowledge sharing, research, publications, and case studies, CannabiSalud aims to become Latin America’s leading platform for destigmatizing cannabis use.  

For more information about Emerald Scientific, visit the company’s website. All products can be purchased at EmeraldScientific.com.

About Emerald Scientific

Emerald Scientific is the first and only company dedicated to bridging the gap between the scientific equipment and cannabis industries. Emerald Scientific created the “Emerald Test,” which is an inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency test for cannabis testing labs. The test has been used in more than 100 labs across 11 countries. Each year, Emerald also hosts the most advanced, comprehensive and technical event in the cannabis industry, The Emerald Conference. To learn more, please visit www.emeraldscientific.com.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell

858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Primary Logo


