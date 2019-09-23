Emerald Scientific to Attend CannMed 2019 in Pasadena as Emerald Test Open Enrollment Begins

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Scientific, the cannabis industry’s most distinguished distributor of high-quality products and supplies, announced today it will attend CannMed 2019 Sept. 23-24 in Pasadena, Calif. to exhibit at booth #45.



The conference is designed to bring together experts in the cannabis industry to discuss the plant’s complex science and medical benefits. Emerald Scientific looks forward to driving important scientific conversations alongside others on the frontlines of innovations in cannabinoid research and efficacious product development.

“It is through attending and exhibiting at shows like CannMed that our company not only enjoys an occasion to further develop our internal expertise, but it also paves the way for an incredible opportunity to position ourselves in the marketplace,” said Emerald Scientific President, Wes Burk. “Right out of the gate at this show, we heard from Raphael Mechoulam and are excited to learn about a promising new cannabinoid, cannabidiol acid methyl ester. This more stable version of the acidic version of CBD is already showing promising results in studies on IBD.”

Emerald Scientific is well known in the cannabis industry for its “Emerald Test,” which is one of the largest cannabis Inter Laboratory Comparison Proficiency Tests in the world. Offered twice a year, the test brings the cannabis industry a well-established standard for testing within the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, water, and petrochemical testing sectors.

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, New Frontier Data predicts the market, which generated an estimated $10.3 billion in United States consumer sales in 2018, is projected to reach $13.6 billion by the end of this year.

Burk continued, “The continued increase in sales around the U.S. will demand additional medical and scientific research. This is why events such as CannMed are important to attend because it provides the company with an opportunity to network, expand our knowledge base and help educate others in the industry on Emerald Scientific.”

To arrange one-on-one meetings with Emerald Scientific President, Wes Burk, and/or Emerald Conference Scientific Director, Dr. John Abrams, contact emerald@cmwmedia.com.

For more information about Emerald Scientific, visit the company's website.

About Emerald Scientific

Emerald Scientific is the first and only company dedicated to bridging the gap between the scientific equipment and cannabis industries. Emerald Scientific created the “Emerald Test,” which is an inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency test for cannabis testing labs. The test has been used in more than 100 labs across eight countries. Each year, Emerald also hosts the most advanced, comprehensive and technical event in the cannabis industry, The Emerald Conference. To learn more, visit www.emeraldscientific.com.

