Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emerald Scientific to Attend CannMed 2019 in Pasadena as Emerald Test Open Enrollment Begins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Scientific, the cannabis industry’s most distinguished distributor of high-quality products and supplies, announced today it will attend CannMed 2019 Sept. 23-24 in Pasadena, Calif. to exhibit at booth #45.

The conference is designed to bring together experts in the cannabis industry to discuss the plant’s complex science and medical benefits. Emerald Scientific looks forward to driving important scientific conversations alongside others on the frontlines of innovations in cannabinoid research and efficacious product development.

“It is through attending and exhibiting at shows like CannMed that our company not only enjoys an occasion to further develop our internal expertise, but it also paves the way for an incredible opportunity to position ourselves in the marketplace,” said Emerald Scientific President, Wes Burk. “Right out of the gate at this show, we heard from Raphael Mechoulam and are excited to learn about a promising new cannabinoid, cannabidiol acid methyl ester.  This more stable version of the acidic version of CBD is already showing promising results in studies on IBD.” 

Emerald Scientific is well known in the cannabis industry for its “Emerald Test,” which is one of the largest cannabis Inter Laboratory Comparison Proficiency Tests in the world. Offered twice a year, the test brings the cannabis industry a well-established standard for testing within the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, water, and petrochemical testing sectors.

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, New Frontier Data predicts the market, which generated an estimated $10.3 billion in United States consumer sales in 2018, is projected to reach $13.6 billion by the end of this year. 

Burk continued, “The continued increase in sales around the U.S. will demand additional medical and scientific research. This is why events such as CannMed are important to attend because it provides the company with an opportunity to network, expand our knowledge base and help educate others in the industry on Emerald Scientific.”

To arrange one-on-one meetings with Emerald Scientific President, Wes Burk, and/or Emerald Conference Scientific Director, Dr. John Abrams, contact emerald@cmwmedia.com.

For more information about Emerald Scientific, visit the company’s website. All products can be purchased at EmeraldScientific.com.

About Emerald Scientific 

Emerald Scientific is the first and only company dedicated to bridging the gap between the scientific equipment and cannabis industries. Emerald Scientific created the “Emerald Test,” which is an inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency test for cannabis testing labs. The test has been used in more than 100 labs across eight countries. Each year, Emerald also hosts the most advanced, comprehensive and technical event in the cannabis industry, The Emerald Conference. To learn more, visit www.emeraldscientific.com.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell

858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pBOEING : May Face EU Antitrust Investigation Over Embraer, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
02:42pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : New integrated point-of-load regulator increases efficiency for high-density applications
PU
02:41pNEW BAIN & COMPANY RESEARCH : Five 'No Regret' Marketing Launch Moves Can Deliver Up To Two Times Higher Revenue Growth
PR
02:41pARION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pOPTOMEC : Showcases Production Systems for the Repair of Gas Turbine Engine Components at Asia-Pac's Premier MRO Conference
BU
02:39pALPHABET : Digital Publishers Team Up to Compete for More Video Ad Dollars
DJ
02:38pCREDIT SUISSE : Launches Probe Into Surveillance of Top Executive
DJ
02:37pPAYCHEX : Honored for Excellence in Health and Well-being
PU
02:37pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pTalonvest Negotiates $123 Million Financing Secured by 22 Property Storage Portfolio
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group