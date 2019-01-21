Emerald Textiles : Deepens Management Team by Hiring New CEO, Richard Bott

Emerald Textiles (“Emerald” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of
Los Angeles-based private investment firms Pacific Avenue Capital
Partners, LLC (“Pacific Avenue”) and Highland Avenue Funds, LLC
(“Highland”), announced that Richard (“Rich”) Bott has joined the
executive management team and was appointed CEO. Mr. Bott’s appointment
follows Emerald’s recent announcement of its expansion into Los Angeles
and the San Diego Market as well as its greenfield expansion in Northern
California.
“We are excited to have a leader of Rich’s caliber joining the Emerald
team. Rich has a proven track record of success, high integrity, and
brings over twenty-five years of experience in the healthcare service
industry,” said Chris Sznewajs, Chairmen of the Board of Directors of
Emerald Textiles and Managing Partner & Founder of Pacific Avenue
Capital Partners. “We believe Rich’s deep experience in the healthcare
linen and service industry, as well as his strong business sense and
collaborative approach, make him the ideal candidate to lead Emerald
through its next stage of growth.”
Greg Anderson will transition to Executive Chairman and will continue to
support the business in a daily role, overseeing the integration of the
recent acquisitions of the San Diego and Los Angeles facilities, while
also providing oversight for the greenfield facility that is underway in
Livingston, CA. Greg will remain a member of the Board of Directors and
will lead several other key strategic initiatives for Emerald. “We are
excited for Greg’s evolving role as he continues as a key partner to
Emerald Textiles. Greg has done an excellent job leading the business
through an impressive transformation. I look forward to Greg’s continued
involvement in the organization,” Chris Sznewajs added.
“We are excited to have Rich join our team and lead Emerald as the
company enters its next phase of growth,” said Greg Anderson. He
continued, “Rich shares our vision of excellent quality and customer
service at a competitive price. Emerald has invested heavily in all of
its facilities in San Diego, Los Angeles, Turlock, Livingston and Reno
to ensure it has the most modern, safe, and efficient facilities in the
industry. I look forward to supporting and working closely with Rich in
my new role as Executive Chairman.”
Greg added, “I want to thank Pacific Avenue and Highland for their
support of my vision to scale and grow the company over the last
eighteen months. I also want to thank all Emerald Team Members, which is
over 1,000 strong for their dedication and support of the Company’s
vision.”
Prior to Emerald, Rich served as the Director of Intermountain
Healthcare’s Supply Chain Services, which includes Central Laundry,
Design and Print Services, Corporate Travel, Supply Chain Guidance
Council, Fleet Management and Sign Center. Before Rich joined
Intermountain Healthcare, he served as a medic and LPN in the 328th
General Hospital unit of the 96th ARCOM where he began his nursing
education at the Academy of Health Sciences. He then was trained
clinically at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San
Antonio, Texas and then at Fitzsimons Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado.
“The Emerald Textiles team has shown an incredible commitment to
providing fantastic service at an undeniable value while scaling the
organization through both organic growth, acquisitions, capital
investments and greenfield opportunities,” said Rich Bott. “It is my
pleasure to join this exceptional management team and employee base in
continuing to enhance our value proposition and service to our
customers.”
Rich is active in the community serving as Board Chair for The Columbus
Community Center, Committee Chairman for the Boy Scouts of America and
has been a delegate for Davis County. Richard also serves as the
President Elect of The Association for Linen Management and serves on
the board of the International Association for Healthcare Textile
Management.
Rich holds an Associates of Nursing Degree from The Academy of Health
Sciences, a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Health Services
Administration from Weber State University and a Master’s Degree in
Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Richard is a
native of Utah and currently resides in Mountain Green, with his wife
Darcie and their four children.
About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners
Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, founded by Chris Sznewajs, is a Los
Angeles-based private investment firm. Pacific Avenue, in conjunction
with its operating executives, Pacific partners with exceptional
management teams to assist businesses in unlocking value and reaching
their full potential. Pacific Avenue has a unique experience base in
industrials, business services, healthcare services, and business
products that allows the firm to differentiate itself from traditional
private equity. Pacific Avenue's current portfolio has more than $750
million in combined revenue. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.
About Highland Avenue Capital Partners
Highland Avenue Capital Partners, founded by Chris Bryan, is a Los
Angeles-based private investment firm with deep expertise in operations
and growth enhancement in the middle market. Highland Avenue acquires
controlling interests in businesses across multiple industries including
specialty distribution, healthcare services and business services. For
more information, please visit www.highlandavefunds.com.
About Emerald Textiles
Emerald Textiles is the leading commercial healthcare laundry and linen
service business on the West Coast. Emerald Textiles was created through
the combination of Emerald Textiles and Encore Textile Services in July
2018. The company has locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Turlock,
Livingston, Riverside and La Selva Beach, CA as well as Reno, NV. For
more information, please visit www.emeraldus.com.
