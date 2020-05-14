Log in
Emerge Diagnostics :, DoctorNow and Yoga Your Way Have Partnered to Offer Unlimited Telemedicine Consultations and Yoga Therapy

05/14/2020 | 10:31am EDT

In these unprecedented and challenging times with medical issues on the forefront, access to quality healthcare and treatment limited by in-person visits, access to healthcare with loss of jobs, or no healthcare options, we have collaborated to offer a monthly program with unlimited access to quality physicians via telemedicine. While access to healthcare is vital in these trying times, we also feel an ounce of prevention will help individuals improve their quality of life, so this partnership is also aimed at wellness. For a low monthly fee, users have unlimited access to physicians as well as customized yoga videos, yoga for specific industries, and yoga for specific conditions.

MaryRose Reaston, Ph.D. CEO, President, Emerge Diagnostics — “We feel that healthcare is a major priority from prevention through treatment, never more so than now. We created this virtual medicine CPAAS (Collaborative Platform as a Service) partnership to be able to offer affordable healthcare and treatment to those who otherwise don’t have access to medical + wellness, and we are so excited to be rolling it out. For less than $5.00 per month an individual can have unlimited access to doctors and yoga. This will benefit many for a long time to come, and we are thrilled to be a pioneer in the industry. This offering was created to help the many individuals who have lost their jobs and access to healthcare benefits.

Mel Light, COO, DoctorNow — “We have been working in the space of telemedicine for over 10 years and are pleased with our partnership with Emerge Diagnostics and Yoga Your Way. We feel bringing this to companies and offering the additional pieces for a wholistic approach will be a game changer in the industry.”

Heather MacCay, CEO, Yoga Your Way — “Studies have shown that practicing yoga 15 minutes per day leads to reduced illness and improved mental health. Practicing yoga is said to come with many benefits for both mental and physical health, and our partnership allows us to add virtual wellness programs to telemedicine.”

Emerge Diagnostics, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, delivers a new way to determine the location and age of soft tissue injuries. The company provides EFA and EFA-STM evaluations, plus a suite of virtual solutions: DoctorTriage, virtual clinics, and virtual COVID-19 telemedicine assessments with follow up, as well as virtual IMEs. www.emergedx.com

DoctorNow, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a telemedicine company that provides custom solutions to clients in all 50 states with innovative and custom solutions for employers, insurers, and workers comp service providers. www.mydoctornow.net

Yoga Your Way, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, is a virtual Yoga center taking care of mind and body with many types of yoga, anywhere, anytime. https://www.yogayourway.fitness


© Business Wire 2020
