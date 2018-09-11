Emerge Diagnostics :, Inc. Announces Partnership with CasKen to Expand Availability of Unique Injury Management Program

The transportation industry will have more and easier access to a game-changing soft-tissue injury management program, thanks to a newly announced partnership. CasKen, has teamed up with Emerge Diagnostics, developer of the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program.

Getting appropriate, quick medical care for workers with soft tissue injuries is one of the biggest challenges facing the transportation industry.

“CasKen has strong ties to the transportation industry and has seen first-hand the dilemma of managing these injuries,” said Dr. MaryRose Reaston, co creator of the technology. “They have partnered with us to help bring the program to more employers throughout the industry. We are proud to partner with such an outstanding company and believe this relationship will be a game changer in providing better care for work related injuries.”

As a first step in their partnership, CasKen will jointly host a booth with Emerge adjacent to its associated business Premium Environmental Services at the upcoming American Trucking Association’s Annual Safety, Security and Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition. Attendees will have a chance to learn more about the program and speak one-on-one with Dr. Reaston at the conference, being held in Long Beach, Cal., Nov. 12-14.

The Issue

Drivers, along with workers who engage in on- and off-loading trucks are often susceptible to soft tissue injuries. Unfortunately, these are often misdiagnosed and improperly treated. That can mean multiple surgeries and/or other treatments, as well as a plethora of medications, including opioids. The EFA-STM program can help employers and employees get better care for work related injuries.

Workers who sustain job-related soft tissue injuries are able to get the right care immediately, often times without the need for opioids – a crisis plaguing our country. Companies in many professions are finding the program leads to faster recoveries and superior return-to-work rates. The success of the EFA-STM program has generated significant buzz within the trucking industry.

“The word is out there; people have heard of the technology and want to know more about it,” said Seth Canter, Technical Services, at CasKen. “We wanted to bring this to our clients to provide a better service to our industry. That’s why we are not only bringing [Emerge] to exhibit at the ATA conference with us, we are also proud to announce we are the Platinum Sponsor of Emerge’s 2019 Emerging Trends Conference being held January 11, 2019 in Carlsbad, Cal.”

The ATA conference attracts hundreds of people involved in many facets of the trucking industry. In addition to sharing their knowledge and experience, many attendees also seek solutions to obstacles they face. Providing appropriate, quality care for their workers is one of their primary concerns.

“I knew as soon as I met Jamey Sundys [president] and Seth Canter that they were partners we could work with to bring our technology to the forefront,” Dr. Reaston added. “I look forward to participating with them at the ATA conference and explaining and demonstrating the program for attendees. And, I am thrilled they are The Platinum Sponsor of the 2019 Emerging Trends Conference!”

About CasKen

Based in Newburgh, IN, CasKen is a leading edge consulting/management company, focused on the transportation, utility and property sectors. CasKen has leveraged industry experience with its close association to Premium Environmental Services, to provide its clients with a wide range of service offerings.

About Emerge Diagnostics

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA Emerge Diagnostics is delivering a new way to determine the location and age of soft tissue injuries. The Company provides comprehensive technology and is leading the way with technological development and ongoing innovation to improve patient outcomes and provide better care. For more information, visit emergedx.com.

For more information about the 2019 Emerging Trends in Workers’ Compensation Conference please visit https://www.emergingtrends2019.com/.

