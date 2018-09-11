Emerge Diagnostics :, Inc. Announces Partnership with CasKen to Expand Availability of Unique Injury Management Program

The transportation industry will have more and easier access to a
game-changing soft-tissue injury management program, thanks to a newly
announced partnership. CasKen, has teamed up with Emerge Diagnostics,
developer of the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue
Management (EFA-STM) Program.
Getting appropriate, quick medical care for workers with soft tissue
injuries is one of the biggest challenges facing the transportation
industry.
“CasKen has strong ties to the transportation industry and has seen
first-hand the dilemma of managing these injuries,” said Dr. MaryRose
Reaston, co creator of the technology. “They have partnered with us to
help bring the program to more employers throughout the industry. We are
proud to partner with such an outstanding company and believe this
relationship will be a game changer in providing better care for work
related injuries.”
As a first step in their partnership, CasKen will jointly host a booth
with Emerge adjacent to its associated business Premium Environmental
Services at the upcoming American Trucking Association’s Annual Safety,
Security and Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition.
Attendees will have a chance to learn more about the program and speak
one-on-one with Dr. Reaston at the conference, being held in Long Beach,
Cal., Nov. 12-14.
The Issue
Drivers, along with workers who engage in on- and off-loading trucks are
often susceptible to soft tissue injuries. Unfortunately, these are
often misdiagnosed and improperly treated. That can mean multiple
surgeries and/or other treatments, as well as a plethora of medications,
including opioids. The EFA-STM program can help employers and employees
get better care for work related injuries.
Workers who sustain job-related soft tissue injuries are able to get the
right care immediately, often times without the need for opioids – a
crisis plaguing our country. Companies in many professions are finding
the program leads to faster recoveries and superior return-to-work
rates. The success of the EFA-STM program has generated significant buzz
within the trucking industry.
“The word is out there; people have heard of the technology and want to
know more about it,” said Seth Canter, Technical Services, at CasKen.
“We wanted to bring this to our clients to provide a better service to
our industry. That’s why we are not only bringing [Emerge] to exhibit at
the ATA conference with us, we are also proud to announce we are the
Platinum Sponsor of Emerge’s 2019 Emerging Trends Conference being held
January 11, 2019 in Carlsbad, Cal.”
The ATA conference attracts hundreds of people involved in many facets
of the trucking industry. In addition to sharing their knowledge and
experience, many attendees also seek solutions to obstacles they face.
Providing appropriate, quality care for their workers is one of their
primary concerns.
“I knew as soon as I met Jamey Sundys [president] and Seth Canter that
they were partners we could work with to bring our technology to the
forefront,” Dr. Reaston added. “I look forward to participating with
them at the ATA conference and explaining and demonstrating the program
for attendees. And, I am thrilled they are The Platinum Sponsor of the
2019 Emerging Trends Conference!”
About CasKen
Based in Newburgh, IN, CasKen is a leading edge consulting/management
company, focused on the transportation, utility and property sectors.
CasKen has leveraged industry experience with its close association to
Premium Environmental Services, to provide its clients with a wide range
of service offerings.
About Emerge Diagnostics
Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA Emerge Diagnostics is delivering a new way
to determine the location and age of soft tissue injuries. The Company
provides comprehensive technology and is leading the way with
technological development and ongoing innovation to improve patient
outcomes and provide better care. For more information, visit emergedx.com.
For more information about the 2019 Emerging Trends in Workers’
Compensation Conference please visit https://www.emergingtrends2019.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005220/en/