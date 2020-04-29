Emergency Dental Hubs Open to Keep Dental Emergencies Out of Hospital Emergency Rooms in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every 15 seconds in the United States, someone enters the ER with a dental emergency. Not only is treating patients in an ER expensive, these facilities often aren’t equipped to properly treat dental conditions. With the extra burden of COVID-19 patients, keeping people out of Emergency Rooms right now is of vital importance. Now parents in Oklahoma City and Tulsa have another option for getting their children’s emergency dental needs treated safely. This week, Pediatric Dental Group opened emergency dental hubs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to serve the emergency dental needs of young patients. Patients experiencing a serious dental need can go to www.urgent-hub.com to be screened and scheduled for an appointment in the location most convenient to them.



The emergency dental hubs exist to relieve strain on our state’s emergency rooms, leaving room for those providers to focus on the influx of COVID-19 patients as well as provide patients a safe environment to receive the dental care they need. Procedures performed in the urgent dental hubs will be limited to those outlined by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which are primarily for getting patients out of severe dental pain or to correct issues that cause difficulty eating or breathing for patients. To help determine the urgency of dental needs, patients are required to be pre-screened at www.urgent-hub.com .

Each of the hubs are staffed by licensed dentists within the state of Oklahoma and experienced dental professionals. To provide the safest environment for patients, all proper personal protective equipment (PPE) will be utilized, and all patients will be screened prior to entering the clinic for COVID-19 symptoms. In the event a patient is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or is at a greater risk for exposure, a TeleVisit consult will be administered remotely to help determine the proper course of action on a patient-by-patient basis. And, for everyone’s safety, all patients will first have a TeleVisit remotely to triage and determine if a physical visit is required

The urgent dental hubs are for patients who either do not have a primary dental provider, or whose dental provider is unable to provide care during the COVID-19 outbreak. All patients are first asked to contact their primary dental provider, as most dental professionals are still trying to serve their active patient base with urgent and emergency needs. Most insurances, Medicaid dental, and other resources will be accepted, but all patients will be treated regardless of their ability to pay.

Urgent-Hub Locations:

Pediatric Dental Group, 602 South Utica Ave., Tulsa OK, 539-333-2741

Pediatric Dental Group, 1200 S. Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City, OK, 405-400-8293

About Pediatric Dental Group

Every child deserves great care and that’s why Pediatric Dental Group is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. PDG has been helping Oklahoma children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2009. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com .

