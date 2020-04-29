Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emergency Dental Hubs Open to Keep Dental Emergencies Out of Hospital Emergency Rooms in Oklahoma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 07:26pm EDT

TULSA, Okla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every 15 seconds in the United States, someone enters the ER with a dental emergency. Not only is treating patients in an ER expensive, these facilities often aren’t equipped to properly treat dental conditions. With the extra burden of COVID-19 patients, keeping people out of Emergency Rooms right now is of vital importance. Now parents in Oklahoma City and Tulsa have another option for getting their children’s emergency dental needs treated safely. This week, Pediatric Dental Group opened emergency dental hubs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to serve the emergency dental needs of young patients. Patients experiencing a serious dental need can go to www.urgent-hub.com to be screened and scheduled for an appointment in the location most convenient to them.

The emergency dental hubs exist to relieve strain on our state’s emergency rooms, leaving room for those providers to focus on the influx of COVID-19 patients as well as provide patients a safe environment to receive the dental care they need. Procedures performed in the urgent dental hubs will be limited to those outlined by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which are primarily for getting patients out of severe dental pain or to correct issues that cause difficulty eating or breathing for patients. To help determine the urgency of dental needs, patients are required to be pre-screened at www.urgent-hub.com.

Each of the hubs are staffed by licensed dentists within the state of Oklahoma and experienced dental professionals. To provide the safest environment for patients, all proper personal protective equipment (PPE) will be utilized, and all patients will be screened prior to entering the clinic for COVID-19 symptoms. In the event a patient is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or is at a greater risk for exposure, a TeleVisit consult will be administered remotely to help determine the proper course of action on a patient-by-patient basis. And, for everyone’s safety, all patients will first have a TeleVisit remotely to triage and determine if a physical visit is required

The urgent dental hubs are for patients who either do not have a primary dental provider, or whose dental provider is unable to provide care during the COVID-19 outbreak. All patients are first asked to contact their primary dental provider, as most dental professionals are still trying to serve their active patient base with urgent and emergency needs. Most insurances, Medicaid dental, and other resources will be accepted, but all patients will be treated regardless of their ability to pay.

Urgent-Hub Locations:
Pediatric Dental Group, 602 South Utica Ave., Tulsa OK, 539-333-2741
Pediatric Dental Group, 1200 S. Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City, OK, 405-400-8293

About Pediatric Dental Group
Every child deserves great care and that’s why Pediatric Dental Group is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities.  PDG has been helping Oklahoma children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2009. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PediatricDentalGroupInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pediatricdentalgroup/

Contact: Lisa McAlister
303-931-0955, lisa.mcalister@herodvo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:26pUS METRO BANCORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08:23pARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Revisions to Dividend Forecast (Resumption of Dividend Payment)
PU
08:23pARDEPRO : Notice Concerning the Progress of Business Results
PU
08:20pBuzbuz Capital Corp. Provides an Update on the Filing of 2019 Annual Disclosure
NE
08:18pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08:16pZOOM ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ZM
GL
08:07pDBS : 1Q Net S$1.17 Billion
DJ
08:06pPAYSIGN ALERT, ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the Important May 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – PAYS
GL
08:04pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
08:04pAuxly Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon turns to Chinese firm on U.S. blacklist to meet therma..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group