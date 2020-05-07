Log in
Emergent Holdings Achieves a Microsoft Gold Data Analytics Competency

05/07/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

LANSING, MI, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent Holdings, Inc. today announced it has attained the Microsoft Partner Network Gold Partner status in Data Analytics competency, along with meeting the Microsoft skills certification requirements in Cloud competency.

Gold Partner status is Microsoft’s highest level of partner distinction. Emergent Holdings has earned this recognition by demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

Emergent Holdings’ companies, including Advantasure, AF Group and Covantage Health Partners, create innovative insurance products, technology solutions and services to support our key stakeholders – individuals, employers, providers and strategic partners – improving the health and safety of the people and places we serve. By achieving the Microsoft Gold Data Analytics Competency, Emergent Holdings has taken another step in providing a higher level of innovation and leading-edge capabilities for their customers.

"With innovation at our core, and technology as the foundation of what we do, it only made sense for us to partner with Microsoft. Their gold competency represents the highest level of proficiency, and demonstrates our commitment to data analytics and innovation at Emergent Holdings and in our brands,” says Mike Hicks, CIO of Emergent Holdings Inc. “The Gold Partner status reflects our commitment to a learning culture, possessing top talent, and operational excellence as we deploy leading analytics and cloud solutions for our customers” says John Wei, CTO of Emergent Holdings Inc.

“By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. “These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”

About Emergent Holdings: 

Emergent Holdings, Inc., and its companies, create innovative insurance products and technology solutions and services that improve the health and safety of the people and places it serves, including individuals, employers, providers and strategic partners. Operating in complex, highly regulated industries, Emergent Holdings is dedicated to providing flexible solutions while upholding industry best practices. Emergent Holdings has operations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, reaching 6.2 million people. For more information, visit us at EmergentHoldingsInc.com

Lisa Bond Brewer
Emergent Holdings
517-648-9678
lisa.brewer@emergentholdingsinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
