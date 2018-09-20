Emergex Enters into MoU with Brazil’s Fiocruz to Develop Novel Vaccines Against Viral Diseases

Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited (‘Emergex’), a biotechnology company
pioneering a new approach to synthetic vaccine development in the field
of infectious diseases, today announces that it has signed a Memorandum
of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil-based Oswaldo Cruz Foundation
‘Fiocruz’ for the development of viral vaccines. The MoU initially
covers the development of a vaccine that universally targets diseases
within the flavivirus family such as Dengue Fever, Zika and Yellow Fever
but could be expanded to include the development of vaccines to target
other viral families that are endemic to the region.
The MoU consists of three parts. The first part is a Collaboration
Agreement under which Fiocruz and Emergex will initially carry out a
Phase I clinical trial to demonstrate flavivirus vaccine safety.
Thereafter, the two parties expect to carry out further clinical studies
to test the vaccine in the field. The second part of the MoU is an
‘umbrella’ R&D agreement under which Emergex and Fiocruz will co-develop
vaccines to viruses that are of specific importance to the Brazilian
government and are prevalent and endemic in the region. Emergex and
Fiocruz will develop vaccines collaboratively to find solutions for
various diseases that have not yet been resolved using conventional
vaccine approaches. The third part of the MoU covers a vaccine
technology transfer agreement for vaccines that will be used within
Brazil’s National Health Service.
Emergex’s vaccines are 100% synthetic, multi-component vaccines
containing peptides that are highly conserved between viral strains.
This means that Emergex can create a “universal” vaccine that is
cross-reactive and targets numerous diseases within one viral family.
One example of this is Emergex’s universal flavivirus vaccine which is
designed to target diseases such as Dengue Fever, Zika and Yellow Fever.
Professor Thomas Rademacher, co-founder, CEO and CSO at Emergex
commented: “Fiocruz is recognized as one of the world's largest
public health research institutions. It has a broad range of
responsibilities related to the health and wellbeing of the Brazilian
population of over 207 million people. The signing of this MoU is a
commitment to explore how our organizations can work together to develop
new vaccines against major viral threats that occur in the region.”
Marco Krieger, VP Production and Innovation at Fiocruz added:
“Fiocruz is committed to researching, developing and manufacturing new
vaccines to address Brazil’s most important infectious diseases. This
MoU demonstrates our intention to partner with Emergex to develop a new
generation of vaccines. We chose Emergex as its technology enables it to
develop and manufacture vaccines in less time and at a fraction of the
cost of traditional vaccines. Its vaccine components are stable at
ambient temperatures, avoiding the need for refrigeration, reducing
costs and enabling easy transportation - making it particularly suited
to treating diseases in remote parts of the world.”
-Ends-
Notes to Editors
About Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited
Emergex Vaccines
Holding Limited, a UK-based biotechnology company headquartered in
Oxford, is pioneering a new approach to vaccine development in order to
address some of the world’s most immediate health threats such as Zika,
Ebola, pandemic flu and antibiotic resistant bacteria.
It has developed a novel and ground-breaking approach to vaccine
manufacturing, reverse engineering the immune system and providing that
system with data that alters the viral factory. It utilises 100%
synthetic components that have been validated in previous research, to
activate T-cells of the immune system to destroy virus-infected human
cells. It uses unique technologies together with cleverly crafted
scientific capability to develop and manufacture vaccines at a fraction
of the time and cost of conventional vaccines, administered practicably
for regions that are infrastructurally-challenged in the developing
world as well as for the developed world.
Emergex is initially focussed on creating an internationally accessible,
clinical grade vaccine repository for use by governments,
non-governmental organisations and charities, to act as a first line of
defence against existing and newly emerging infectious outbreaks. It
also is strategically open to develop commercially marketed vaccines in
partnership with pharmaceutical companies to generate future licensing
and royalty revenue streams.
Emergex is committed to making a positive impact in the communities that
are most affected by these infectious outbreaks, where a lack of
affordable and effective treatments adversely impacts health and
prosperity. Recently it joined the Social Stock Exchange in London, the
world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors
seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through
their activities.
Find out more online at www.emergexvaccines.com.
About Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, known as
Fiocruz)
Inaugurated on May 25, 1900 under the name The
Federal SeroTherapy Institute, Fiocruz’s mission was to fight public
health problems in Brazil. Since then it has developed and become a
leading think tank concerned with Brazilian experimental medicine.
Concepts that have guided Fiocruz’s development include the promotion of
health and social development, forging and disseminating scientific and
technological knowledge, and promoting the benefits of Brazilian
citizenship.
Today, Fiocruz is attached to the Brazilian Ministry of Health and is
the most prominent science and technology health institution in Latin
America. It is responsible for a range of activities which include
research development; highly-regarded hospital and ambulatory care
services; production of vaccines, drugs, reagents, and diagnostic kits;
education and training of human resources; information and communication
in the area of health, science and technology; quality control of
products and services, and the implementation of social programs. It has
over 7,500 employees and health professionals.
For more information, please visit the
Fiocruz website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005285/en/