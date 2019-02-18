Log in
Emergex Secures State-of-the-Art R&D Facility and Hires a Chief Scientific Officer to Drive Development of Its Vaccines

02/18/2019 | 04:01am EST

Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited (‘Emergex’), a biotechnology company pioneering a novel approach to the development of vaccines for infectious diseases, today announces that it has successfully secured a state-of-the-art-research and development (R&D) facility at Milton Park, Oxfordshire.

In addition, Emergex is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Phillip Williams as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), who will lead the Company’s R&D operations on site. A nanotechnology expert, Dr. Williams has extensive experience in the field of gold nanoparticle development and has been involved in the production and validation of the world’s first up-scaling methodologies for nanoparticles of this nature. Dr. Williams’ appointment as CSO of Emergex follows his successful term as Principle Scientist at Midatech Pharma.

The Milton Park facility provides Emergex with its own fully equipped and resourced in-house R&D capabilities. This gives the Company overall internal control of all its vaccine development programs. Furthermore, key personnel at the site, who are highly experienced in the design, production and development of nanoparticles, have joined Emergex. This will further enhance the skills and expertise required for Emergex to progress its potentially industry-altering approach to vaccine development.

Storme Moore-Thornicroft, Co-Founder and COO of Emergex commented, “On behalf of the management team, I would like to welcome Phil and our newly appointed team of scientists to Emergex. We are looking forward to working together to effectively progress our vaccine candidates through the development pathway. These appointments, along with securing and further enhancing our own operational capability via this new facility, represent a real and significant milestone in the evolution and growth of our business.”

Dr Phillip Williams, Emergex’s new CSO commented, “It is an exciting time to join Emergex as several of its vaccines advance through preclinical development. As well as being designed to provide long-lasting immunity and to be easily administered, Emergex’s vaccines can be rapidly produced for testing and then cost-effectively manufactured, a great feat in the vaccines industry and one of which I am proud to be a part.”

-Ends-

Notes to Editors

About Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited

Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited (“Emergex”), a UK-based biotechnology company headquartered in Oxford, is pioneering a new approach to vaccine development in order to address some of the world’s most immediate health threats including Flaviviruses, such as Dengue Fever and Zika as well as Filoviruses, such as Ebola and Marburg viruses, and seasonal and pandemic influenza.

The Company has developed a novel and ground-breaking approach to vaccine manufacturing. It utilises 100% synthetic components that have been validated in previous research, to activate T-cells of the immune system to destroy infected human cells. It uses unique technologies together with scientific insights to develop and manufacture vaccines at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional vaccines. These are administered using a skin patch technology which is practical to administer and suited to regions that are infrastructurally-challenged as well as for more advanced regions of the world.

Emergex is initially focussed on creating an internationally accessible, clinical-grade vaccine repository for use by governments, non-governmental organisations and charities, to act as a first line of defence against existing and newly emerging infectious outbreaks.

Emergex is committed to making a positive impact in the communities that are most affected by these infectious outbreaks, where a lack of affordable and effective treatments adversely impacts health and prosperity. Emergex is a member of the Social Stock Exchange in London, the world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

Find out more online at www.emergexvaccines.com.


© Business Wire 2019
