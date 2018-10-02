Emerging Markets Report

Portable, Wearable and Solution Based for Healthcare Solutions

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / It's not every day you come across a company that has a convenient, stylish, and simple solution for the healthcare industry, well we just did!

Located in Rolling Meadows, Ill - OneLife Technologies Corp. (''OneLife'', the ''Company'') (OLMM) Describes itself as a mobile monitoring, health and medical data, and integrated technologies company.

So, lets breakdown the company's description and try to make some comparisons:

Mobile Monitoring: Medical grade wearables designed specifically for the health market and a specific type of user. A mobile health kit designed to take more advanced vitals readings. Artificial intelligence that will not only be the user's personal healthcare consultant but will be on guard to detect developing health issues on a global scale. A personal health data account for each user that centralizes a user's health records. An application management system that can link all this technology together for use by a health care institution. From the United States, to the United Kingdom, to China . . . You're free to pursue your passions anywhere in the world, secure in the knowledge that OneLife keeps you connected to your health care providers and family.



So, not only do they make wearables that look as nice as an Apple Watch or Samsung Gear but with a cell phone connection they can monitor your health and your doctor and family can monitor it at the same time? This sounds to us like a recipe for success because the company maintains all HIPPA compliance thus it can transmit with the doctors and help assess issues. When you compare this to Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) whom in 2017 reported over $1.5 Billion in sales (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/FIT/financials?p=FIT) and they lack the component of medical monitoring? Looks like a bright future for OneLife to us!

Health and Medical Data:

The company offers a suite of proprietary health/medical software and data collection technologies that offer an open API (Application Program Interface) for easy data communication with existing health/medical data base collection systems. This allows OneLife to not only support their tech but they have the ability to just utilize their data software independently. So when you look for another medical software company to compare just this one branch of OneLife to how about we look at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) whom also reported over $1.5 billion in revenue in 2017 (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MDRX/financials?p=MDRX)

Integrated Technologies:

Some ask what really does Integrated Technology mean? ''Technology integration is the use of technology tools in general content areas in education in order to allow students to apply computer and technology skills to learning and problem-solving. Generally speaking, the curriculum drives the use of technology and not vice versa.'' (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technology_integration)

So, when we compare this easy to understand definition to OneLife and the medical field just break it down. First, use of technology and in this OneLife no only utilizes wearables but its software to do the heavy lifting. Second, problem solving, and this is not only important for the company but you as a potential customer because this technology when integrated with healthcare providers can be an early screening or diagnostic tool served up live feed.

In retrospect lets recap why we are so excited about OneLife. Really cool wearables that provide data back to software that can be monitored by your doctor with only the need of a cell phone signal.

Not sure about you but I am in love with this company's technology and their ability to make life better for myself and my family.

ABOUT ONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

OneLife Technologies Corp. is a mobile medical software/data collection company with a suite of proprietary, patented, medical grade wearable tracking technologies designed to provide patients, physicians, nursing homes, and hospitals with 24/7 real-time centralized, personal, comprehensive health data. For additional information, visit www.onelifetc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect OneLife Technologies Corp. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities OneLife Technologies Corp. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may,'' "will,'' "expects,'' "anticipates,'' "believes,'' "intends,'' "estimates,'' "should,'' "typical,'' "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2018 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

About the Emerging Markets Report:

Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting, a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

EMC has been paid 15,000 for various marketing services including this report by Marzany inc. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

