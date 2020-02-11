 Emerging Markets Report:  Five Golden Reasons

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Often overshadowed by one of the best performing stock markets in recent history is a white-hot gold market. Gold is up nearly 20% over the last 52 weeks, its largest year-over-year leap in almost a decade. This is worth noting as gold is highly regarded as a way to hedge against a retracement in the stock market and other geo-political factors. (more on this shortly.)



Nonetheless, this rise in price and concern help support the expansion plans of Canadian gold company JDF Explorations Inc, (CSE: JDF).

JDF Explorations just announced a significant asset purchase which literally gives the Company a significant claim in gold-rich Nevada. Under the agreement JDF will obtain 32 lode mining claims Comprising the East Cortez Gold project in Eureka County, Nevada. The claims cover approximately 256 hectares in Eureka County and it is worth noting they are near a significant project owned by industry leader Barrick Gold.

A recent and excellent article on CCN titled “Five Reasons Why Gold’s Price is Set to Skyrocket in 2020” makes a compelling argument for the yellow metal. It’s required reading if you’re looking at the gold space or companies like JDF which are investing in the future of gold.

In brief, the author argues that gold is poised to break a key resistance point, could be the beneficiary of U.S./China trade tensions, a weakening U.S. economy, Islamic nations dropping the American dollar, and a rise in hoarding… particularly by Russia.

Again, read the article to get the full argument. But to see just how significant geo-political issues are to the gold price, the virus outbreak in China is being credited with a recent spike in gold. Perhaps more than any investment, gold is connected to world events.

Nothing is for certain, and the article is a well-written look forward. But it is at minimum an offering of five golden reasons to keep an eye on Companies producing gold for sale in a rising market.

About JDF Exploration

JDF explores and develops precious metals properties in the Americas. www.jdfexplorationsinc.com

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $15,000 by Investing Channel on behalf of JDF Explorations Inc, for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

15701 State Road 50, Suite #205

Clermont, FL 34711

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com