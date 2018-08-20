Log in
Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore : Change Of Registered Office Address

08/20/2018 | 11:46am CEST
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 20, 2018 17:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Registered Office Address
Announcement Reference SG180820OTHR00JZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Swee Gek
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached for details.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address
Address - Existing 80 Raffles Place, #26-05 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624
Address - New 160 Robinson Road, #12-08 SBF Center, Singapore 068914
Telephone Number - Existing Singapore 65 - 65320933
Telephone Number - New Singapore 65 - 62452313
Fax Number - Existing Singapore 65 - 67333458
Fax Number - New Singapore 65 - 62452351

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 102,577 bytes)

Disclaimer

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:45:05 UTC
