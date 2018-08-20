Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore : Change Of Registered Office Address

|
Issuer
|
Issuer/ Manager
|
EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.
|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Change in Corporate Information
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 20, 2018 17:32
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Change of Registered Office Address
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180820OTHR00JZ
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Tan Swee Gek
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please see attached for details.
|
Place Of Incorporation
|
Existing
|
Singapore
|
Registered Address
|
Address - Existing
|
80 Raffles Place, #26-05 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624
|
Address - New
|
160 Robinson Road, #12-08 SBF Center, Singapore 068914
|
Telephone Number - Existing
|
Singapore 65 - 65320933
|
Telephone Number - New
|
Singapore 65 - 62452313
|
Fax Number - Existing
|
Singapore 65 - 67333458
|
Fax Number - New
|
Singapore 65 - 62452351