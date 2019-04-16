Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore : Notification Of Results Release

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. wishes to advise that it intends to release its financial results for the financial period ended 31 March 2019 on or about 10 May 2019.

