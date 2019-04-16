Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore : Notification Of Results Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 05:58am EDT
Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. wishes to advise that it intends to release its financial results for the financial period ended 31 March 2019 on or about 10 May 2019.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor is:
Name: Nathaniel C.V. (Registered
Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)
Address: 9 Raffles Place, #29-01 Republic
Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619
Tel: 6381 6757

Disclaimer

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:09aAMERICATOWNE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aHIGH SIERRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Erato
AQ
06:09aDEEP DOWN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aSEAFARER EXPLORATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aROYALE ENERGY FUNDS : INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase up to 3,125,000 Shares
AQ
06:09aTALOS ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : China's car market to return to growth this year, executives say
RE
06:08aADIDAS : Athleisure wear helps JD Sports defy Britain's retail gloom
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
2ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
3CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC : CREST NICHOLSON : Galliford to review faltering construction business as new CE..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
5GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About