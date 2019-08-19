Log in
Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Athleisure Market 2019 – 2023 | Technavio

08/19/2019 | 11:01am EDT

The global athleisure market size is poised to reach USD 122.66 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global athleisure market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on "Athleisure Market Analysis Report by product (mass and premium athleisure) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023" at:
https://www.technavio.com/report/global-athleisure-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporates. Also, the rise and evolution of the athleisure movement is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

At present, corporate houses are increasingly adopting fitness and wellness initiatives to increase employee productivity and reduce attrition, absenteeism, and sick leaves. The availability of fitness and wellness centers within the work premises is encouraging sports-loving employees to wear athleisure wear at work. This growing popularity of athleisure wear as corporate wear, especially in the US and the UK will rapidly aid in the growth of the athleisure market size. Also, the use of polyester fiber, the increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporates will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the popularity of athleisure wear can be gauged from its significant adoption by the millennial population. This adoption is further instigated by the influence of social media and peer networking. As a result, high fashion brands are seen embracing the athleisure movement. Moreover, as athleisure wear can be worn in corporate settings, the demand for such products has been increasing steadily. Due to such factors, the market for athleisure is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • adidas
  • lululemon athletica
  • Nike, Inc.
  • PUMA SE
  • Under Armour, Inc

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Athleisure Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-users segment:

  • Mass athleisure
  • Premium athleisure

Key Regions for the Athleisure Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


