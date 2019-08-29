Log in
Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Automotive Armrest Market 2019 - 2023 | Technavio

08/29/2019 | 08:46am EDT

The global automotive armrest market size is poised to reach USD 371.53 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005382/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive armrest market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive armrest market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on " Automotive Armrest Market Analysis Report by Application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) 2019 - 2023". Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising focus by OEMs to provide better vehicle interior solutions. In addition, the increase in long-distance travelling is expected to boost the demand for automotive armrests during the forecast period.

Automotive interiors act as a differentiating factor for OEMs in the highly competitive automotive market. Stringent government regulations regarding lightweighting and vehicle safety are encouraging automotive seat manufacturers to design and develop vehicle seats and their components using advanced composite materials. Seat manufacturers manufacture electronically controlled seats wherein vehicle occupants can adjust the height of the seat and adjust the sliding armrest as per convenience and comfort. Moreover, most leading seat manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies in their vehicle seats. These factors will contribute to the global automotive armrest market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the improvements in road infrastructure in emerging countries and the increasing prominence of road transportation for long journeys is also expected to play a crucial role in the adoption of advanced seating systems. Vendors are developing vehicle seats fitted with technologically advanced armrests and headrests, for passenger and driver comfort. Such features are expected to further boost the adoption rate of automotive armrests.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Adient Plc
  • Faurecia SA
  • GRAMMER AG
  • Piston Group
  • TACHI-S Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Automotive Armrest Market can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

  • Passenger vehicles
  • Commercial vehicles

Key Regions for the Automotive Armrest Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Market are:

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market – Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by application (LCVs and M&HCVs), type (embedded telematics, portable telematics, and smartphone-based telematics), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Automotive Intelligent Glass Market – Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market by technology (heated glass, dimmable glass, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
