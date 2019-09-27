Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Coffee Pods Market 2019 – 2023 | Technavio

The global coffee pods market size is poised to grow by USD 9.75 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the convenience in using coffee pods. Also, the growing demand and availability due to organized retailing is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization in many developing economies, infrastructural development and the increasing working population has resulted in the increased demand for convenient-to-use, packaged food and beverages. As a result, the adoption of coffee pods is increasing in most cafés and restaurants. Single serving coffee containers like coffee pods, save cafes and restaurants from the manual tasks of grinding beans, dosing and tamping ground coffee. This makes the process of coffee making simpler, convenient and time-efficient for foodservice providers. Moreover, cafes and restaurants using coffee pods save money as they do not need to train employees to become baristas or pay the salary that experienced and professional baristas seek. Thus, the convenience in using coffee pods is driving market growth.

Furthermore, organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Ready-to-consume packaged food and beverages are primarily sold by large organized retailers and these channels have emerged as a major distribution channel for coffee pods in various countries. Thus, the rise of such channels is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

DD IP Holder

JAB Holding Company

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS

LUIGI LAVAZZA

maxingvest

Nestlé

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Coffee Pods Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods

Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods

Key Regions for the Coffee Pods Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

