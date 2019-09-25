Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Data Center Network Infrastructure Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

The global data center network infrastructure market size is poised to grow by USD 15.68 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. The market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for high bandwidths from hyperscalers and colocation service providers. Also, the growing IoT applications are anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hyperscalers such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS are significantly increasing the number of data centers in locations where they already have a presence and boosting their investments in new regions. Moreover, hyperscalers and colocation service providers are focusing on implementing high-bandwidth solutions in their data centers owing to the changing demands of organizations. This is increasing the demand for high-bandwidth Ethernet switches. Therefore, the growing demand for high bandwidths from hyperscalers and colocation service providers is expected to drive the data center network infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.

The popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased dramatically over the past few years, owing to its expanding application in various industries. For instance, in the healthcare industry, IoT devices enable faster and more effective communication between medical professionals and their patients. Driverless cars is another area of application of IoT, as it helps to collect and share information on road conditions, and optimal routes. IoT devices generate a huge volume of data, which has to be stored in data centers. IoT also require high bandwidth, which increases the need for additional investments in data center network infrastructure. Thus, the growing IoT applications will drive the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Arista Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Market Segmentation by Technology:

The Data Center Network Infrastructure Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Ethernet switches

Data center interconnect

Routers

Other networking infrastructure

Key Regions for the Data Center Network Infrastructure Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

