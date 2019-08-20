Log in
Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Dentures Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

08/20/2019 | 10:02am EDT

The global dentures market size is poised to grow by USD 298.04 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005423/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dentures market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dentures market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Dentures Market Analysis Report by product (partial and complete dentures), end-users (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019 - 2023" at: Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the growth of the edentulous population and rising incidence of oral diseases. Also, the growing dental tourism in emerging economies is expected to boost the growth of the dentures market.

The increasing incidence of dental caries and periodontal diseases have led to the growth of the edentulous population. Edentulism is common among older people and affects the person’s facial appearance and ability to eat and talk. The growing incidence of causative factors on dental health such as smoking, alcohol use, and unhealthy carbohydrate-rich dietary behaviors is the major reason for tooth loss. Thus, the growth of the edentulous population, along with the rising incidence of oral diseases, will fuel the growth of the dentures market.

Medical tourism has been gaining immense traction over the last few years. Dental tourism is a sub-segment of medical tourism, where individuals with dental conditions travel to other countries that offer high-quality healthcare and affordable dental care procedures. Dental tourism is a booming industry with dentists focusing on offering niche services to attract foreign patients. Thus, the rise in dental tourism will drive the growth of the dentures market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  • Modern Dental Group Limited
  • VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG
  • Zimmer Biomet

Market Segmentation by End-Users:

The dentures market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

  • Hospitals
  • Dental clinics
  • Others

Key Regions for the Dentures Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

     

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

     

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Health Care Equipment are:

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market by product (dental systems and equipment and dental lasers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Dental Scalers Market – Global Dental Scalers Market by product (powered dental scalers and handheld dental scalers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
