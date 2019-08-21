Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Electric Wheelchairs Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

The global electric wheelchair market size is poised to grow by USD 708.8 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders. Also, the increasing number of product launches are expected to boost the growth of the electric wheelchair market.

The number of orthopedic conditions and neurological conditions has increased significantly over the last few years. Orthopedic conditions such as knee problems, rheumatoid arthritis, and recovery after orthopedic surgeries require mobility devices such as electric wheelchairs to help patients move from one place to another without depending on others. Furthermore, medical emergencies, short-term and long-term disabilities, and the rise in the number of surgical operations are also stimulating the demand for medical mobility devices. Therefore, the increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders will fuel the growth of the electric wheelchair market size during the forecast period.

The electric wheelchairs market is witnessing a significant increase in the launch of new products by vendors. Companies are increasingly focusing on launching new models of electric wheelchairs in different price ranges, depending on the product type. The increase in the launch of new products will stimulate the demand for electric wheelchairs, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

I nvacare

Pride Mobility Products

Roma Medical

Sunrise Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

The electric wheelchair market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Dry-battery electric wheelchairs

Wet-battery electric wheelchairs

Key Regions for the Electric Wheelchair Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

