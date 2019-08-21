Log in
Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Electric Wheelchairs Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

08/21/2019 | 10:31am EDT

The global electric wheelchair market size is poised to grow by USD 708.8 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005509/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electric wheelchair market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electric wheelchair market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-pages research report with TOC on "Electric Wheelchair Market Analysis Report by product (dry-battery electric wheelchairs and wet-battery electric wheelchairs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019 - 2023" at: Request a Free Sample Report.

The market is driven by the increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders. Also, the increasing number of product launches are expected to boost the growth of the electric wheelchair market.

The number of orthopedic conditions and neurological conditions has increased significantly over the last few years. Orthopedic conditions such as knee problems, rheumatoid arthritis, and recovery after orthopedic surgeries require mobility devices such as electric wheelchairs to help patients move from one place to another without depending on others. Furthermore, medical emergencies, short-term and long-term disabilities, and the rise in the number of surgical operations are also stimulating the demand for medical mobility devices. Therefore, the increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders will fuel the growth of the electric wheelchair market size during the forecast period.

The electric wheelchairs market is witnessing a significant increase in the launch of new products by vendors. Companies are increasingly focusing on launching new models of electric wheelchairs in different price ranges, depending on the product type. The increase in the launch of new products will stimulate the demand for electric wheelchairs, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
  • Invacare
  • Pride Mobility Products
  • Roma Medical
  • Sunrise Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

The electric wheelchair market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

  • Dry-battery electric wheelchairs
  • Wet-battery electric wheelchairs

Key Regions for the Electric Wheelchair Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Health Care Equipment & Services are:

Wheelchair Market – Global Wheelchair Market by product (manual wheelchair and powered wheelchair) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Robotic Wheelchairs Market – Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market by product (front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, and mid-wheel-drive), end-user (residential sector and commercial sector), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
