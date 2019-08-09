Log in
Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Folding Carton Market 2019–2023 | Technavio

08/09/2019 | 10:16am EDT

The global folding carton market size is poised to grow by 12.83 million tons during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005201/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global folding carton market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global folding carton market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Folding carton Market Analysis Report by end-user (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and other end-users) and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023" at https://www.technavio.com/report/global-folding-carton-market-industry-analysis?

The market is driven by the growing demand for digitally printed folding cartons. Also, the increase in the need for recyclable and sustainable packaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the folding carton market further.

Request a Free Sample Report

Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for personalized packaging from various retailers. Thus, folding carton manufacturers are focusing on printing appealing graphics by using digital printing technologies to attract attention. Moreover, the availability of various types of digital carton presses is also increasing the use of digital printing technology. Thus, the growing demand for digitally printed folding cartons is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing awareness about the environmental impact and sustainability among consumers is compelling brand owners to adopt sustainable packaging. Folding cartons are mainly manufactured using recyclable materials and hence, are considered to be the most sustainable packaging format. These materials include renewable forestry resources such as paperboards that are derived from wood pulp or recycled waste paper. Thus, the need for sustainable packaging will fuel the folding carton market growth during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Graphic Packaging International
  • Huhtamaki
  • Mayr-Melnhof Karton
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • WestRock

Market Segmentation by end-user:

The folding carton market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

  • Food and beverage
  • Personal care and household
  • Healthcare
  • Other end-users

Key Regions for the folding carton Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • MEA
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

     

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

     

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Paper Packaging are:

Printed Carton Market – Global Printed Carton Market by end-users (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and other), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Folding Carton Market in North America – Folding Carton Market in North America by end-users (food and beverage products, homecare and personal products, healthcare products, tobacco products, and others) and geography (the US, Canada, and Mexico).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
