Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Gaming Chair Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

The global gaming chair market size is poised to grow by USD 66 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gaming chair market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the growing PC gaming and gaming console market. Also, the growth in the number of eSports is anticipated to further boost the demand for gaming chairs during the forecast period.

The gaming industry has been evolving in the digital age owing to the introduction and popularity of PC games and gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. The PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X can render games at 4K resolutions with HDR color technology, which will result in an increasing demand for gaming consoles among end-users. For instance, Sony sold more than 60 million PlayStation 4 gaming consoles within the first three years of its launch. The rising demand for PC games and gaming consoles will positively impact the gaming chair market.

The popularity of eSports is increasing with the significant increase in the number of eSport tournaments and people participating in such tournaments. eSports allow people to compete with some of the best players across the world. For instance, The International, a Dota 2 eSport tournament, has been hosted by the Valve Corporation every year since 2011. It is one of the biggest tournaments in terms of prize money, and the number of participants. Thus, the growing number of eSports will drive the growth of the gaming chair market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Ace Casual Furniture

Arozzi

CORSAIR

DXRacer USA

GT Omega Racing

Market Segmentation by Types:

The Gaming Chair Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Table gaming chair

Hybrid gaming chair

Platform gaming chair

Key Regions for the Gaming Chair Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

