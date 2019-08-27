Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Hybrid Power Systems Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

The global hybrid power systems market size is poised to grow by USD 231.14 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for clean energy sources. In addition, the rise in global electricity demand is expected to further boost the growth of the hybrid power systems market.

The rise in carbon emissions which adversely impacts health and impairs productivity, is propelling the demand for clean energy sources, such as solar PV and wind. However, solar PV and wind power face challenges in terms of efficiency, as power generated using these technologies is dependent on various factors, including the geographical location and weather condition. Thus, solar and wind are used in a combination as hybrid power systems to overcome such challenges. Therefore, the rising demand for clean energy sources will boost the adoption of hybrid power systems.

Robust economic growth, along with the rapidly growing world population has led to a significant increase in the demand for electricity. This has paved the way for the development of technologies and solutions that can considerably accelerate the growth trajectory of electricity access. Thus, the popularity of energy storage systems, including batteries is increasing in a bid to expand the access to electricity. Thus, the rising energy demand will fuel the growth of the hybrid power systems market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

General Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

SMA Solar Technology AG

Vertiv Group Corp.

Market Segmentation by Technology:

The hybrid power systems market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Solar-diesel

Solar-wind-diesel

Wind-diesel

Others

Key Regions for the Hybrid Power Systems Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

